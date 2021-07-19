How to Help Ease Your Pet's Anxiety When You Go Back to Work, According to Vets

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Your pet has gotten used to you being around all these many months—and will miss the extra attention (and Zoom bombing) when you head back to work. Take these steps to prepare him before you grab your keys and to-go mug.

If anything has brought us joy and comfort—as well as amusing domestic chaos—during the pandemic, it's been our pets. They became our Velcro companions, and peeling apart when the time comes may not be so easy. "As we gear up for our eventual return to normal daily activities it's important to remember that our pets have gotten used to us being home 24/7," says Rachel Barrack, D.V.M., owner of the mobile veterinary practice Animal Acupuncture in New York City.

When cats and dogs are suddenly left alone, it can trigger not-so-charming behaviors like scratching, chewing (RIP, slippers) and excessive barking. Beyond being a nuisance, Barrack says, these behaviors could be a sign of separation anxiety, or an unhealthy amount of fear or distress when you're gone. Here's how to smooth the transition for your four-legged BFF.

How to Help Your Pet's Anxiety When You Go Back to Work

Practice leaving now.

Every pet needs to learn to handle their owners leaving and coming back, says Carol Harris, CAAB, a certified applied animal behaviorist and owner of The Educated Pet in San Diego. Try going out twice a day on your own, even if it's just for five minutes. (Make sure they're in a safe space away from medications and garbage.) And because "I'm leaving" cues like putting on shoes, grabbing keys and closing the blinds can cause panic before you even head out the door, Harris suggests doing them multiple times a day, without going out, to make them meaningless.

Stick to the schedule.

Three walks a day, snacks at lunch—yep, your pet may be loving this stay-at-home routine. "But dogs and cats—especially cats—are very schedule oriented, and sudden changes can cause stress," says Brian Bourquin, D.V.M., founder of the Boston Veterinary Clinic and host of the podcast Tails from the City. As soon as you know your routine could change, start shifting their feeding and exercise times to match your new schedule, he advises. If your plans involve doggy day care or a dog walker, consider easing that in, as well.

Give 'em space.

As hard as it is, back off the daytime snuggles and playtime to help your pet adjust to being alone. (Plus, all that attention can deprive her of proper rest, which could throw behavior off, too, adds Harris.) So even when you're home, let the attention be on her terms. And encourage solo entertainment. Give your dog a puzzle toy or a Kong filled with a healthy frozen treat. Set out toys for your cat to chase, or set up a window seat or climbing tower.

Here are some options that will keep your furry friend mentally stimulated at home:

Ask for help.