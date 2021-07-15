This 4-Ingredient Air-Fryer Hack Turns Your Potato Peels into a Tasty Snack

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

According to the Idaho Potato Commission, as much as half of the fiber in a medium russet potato comes from its skin. That means when you toss your potato peels into the compost bin, you're missing out on a major boost of nutrients. Here's the good news: Instagram user Carleigh Bodrug just came up with a super-fast way to make the most of those spare skins.

In a video posted to Instagram, Bodrug tosses her potato skins with olive oil, nutritional yeast and her favorite seasonings, then cooks them in her air fryer for 10 minutes. The result is a handful of crispy, crunchy potato skin chips that look totally delicious. (They also remind us of our Parmesan Potato Skin Chips.) Bodrug mentions in her caption that if you don't have an air fryer, you can also bake your potato skins at 400 degrees for 25 minutes for an equally snackable treat.

While Bodrug uses a garlic and herb seasoning blend (Buy it: $4, Amazon), you could sub in any of your favorite seasonings—like our homemade Taco Seasoning, for example. You could also trade the nutritional yeast for grated Parmesan for a cheesy take.