Johnson & Johnson Is Voluntarily Recalling Sunscreen Due to Presence of Benzene

Johnson & Johnson has voluntarily issued a recall of select aerosol sunscreen products due to the presence of benzene. Benzene, which is classified as a human carcinogen, "could potentially cause cancer depending on the level and extent of exposure," according to the FDA. Benzene can be absorbed through inhalation, through the skin and orally. Although benzene is not an ingredient in the sunscreen, its presence was detected during internal testing. Johnson & Johnson is investigating the cause of this issue, which is limited to certain aerosol sunscreen products.

All lots of the following five products are being recalled, which were packaged in aerosol cans and distributed nationwide:

Neutrogena Beach Defense aerosol sunscreen

Neutrogena Cool Dry Sport aerosol sunscreen

Neutrogena Invisible Daily defense aerosol sunscreen

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer aerosol sunscreen

Aveeno Protect + Refresh aerosol sunscreen

2 spray on sunscreens by Aveeno and Neutrogena on a designed background with a recall button Credit: Aveeno, Neutrogena

If you have one of the recalled products, you should stop using immediately and throw them away. Consumers can contact JJCI Consumer Care Center with questions or to ask for a refund at 1-800-458-1673. If consumers have concerns, Johnson & Johnson recommends contacting their physicians or healthcare providers with any questions.

If you wish to report a reaction or quality problem as a result of using this product, you may do so by using the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax:

To fill out online: fill out the form and submit

To report by mail or fax: download the form or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178