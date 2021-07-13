Staub's Cast-Iron Pots and Pans Are Up to 59% off Right Now—Here's What to Buy
Sur La Table, Zwilling and Food52 all have huge deals right now.
Colorful Dutch ovens from statement brands like Le Creuset and Staub are always in style. Which is why it's honestly shocking that Staub's richly hued cast-iron cookware and ceramic bakeware is available at such low prices right now.
Staub's twice-enameled cookware is hard to beat. Not only does it come in truly vibrant colors (including Food52's exclusive Turmeric, a warm orange tone that I'm obsessed with), but it holds up in 500-degree ovens and with regular use on the stovetop. Our test kitchen ranked Staub's skillet as the best enameled cast-iron skillet on the market, so you know we're all about this brand.
That top-ranked skillet is among the many Staub items on sale this week at Food52, where you can get the sleek, chic Staub Traditional Skillet, 11-Inch (on sale for $150, originally $286; Food52) in five dreamy colors. Food52 also has its exclusive Food52 x Staub 2-in-1 Grill Pan & Cocotte (on sale for $199, originally $429; Food52) for more than 50% off right now. The grill pan and cocotte combo means you not only have a photogenic braiser to sit on the stovetop, but a lid that doubles as a heavy-duty grill pan that's perfect for quick and delicious dinners like our Hot Honey Grilled Shrimp.
Meanwhile, Zwilling has a huge selection of Staub's cocotte-style Dutch ovens and French ovens on sale for a limited time. The classic Staub Cast-Iron Round, Tall Cocotte, 5-Quart (on sale for $200, originally $486; Zwilling) is a perfect holiday or birthday gift for the foodie in your life. And if you think the 5-quart size is a little much for your kitchen, the Staub Cast-Iron Essential French Oven, 3.75-Quart (on sale for $190, originally $457; Zwilling) is on sale with several lid styles, including the adorable rooster lid.
And if you're more of a dump cake or casserole fan, have no fear: Staub's elegant bakeware is also on sale at Sur La Table right now. Most exciting are the set of three Staub Rectangular Bakers (on sale for $100, originally $220; Sur La Table) and the Staub Ceramic 3-Piece Stoneware Set (on sale for $90 or $100, originally $215; Sur La Table). And we're already dreaming of serving up our Thanksgiving fare out of this set of two durable, polished Staub Oval Bakers (on sale for $50, originally $120; Sur La Table).
Check out all of the sales below, and thank us later.