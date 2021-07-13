Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Staub's Cast-Iron Pots and Pans Are Up to 59% off Right Now—Here's What to Buy

Colorful Dutch ovens from statement brands like Le Creuset and Staub are always in style. Which is why it's honestly shocking that Staub's richly hued cast-iron cookware and ceramic bakeware is available at such low prices right now.

Staub's twice-enameled cookware is hard to beat. Not only does it come in truly vibrant colors (including Food52's exclusive Turmeric, a warm orange tone that I'm obsessed with), but it holds up in 500-degree ovens and with regular use on the stovetop. Our test kitchen ranked Staub's skillet as the best enameled cast-iron skillet on the market, so you know we're all about this brand.

That top-ranked skillet is among the many Staub items on sale this week at Food52, where you can get the sleek, chic Staub Traditional Skillet, 11-Inch (on sale for $150, originally $286; Food52) in five dreamy colors. Food52 also has its exclusive Food52 x Staub 2-in-1 Grill Pan & Cocotte (on sale for $199, originally $429; Food52) for more than 50% off right now. The grill pan and cocotte combo means you not only have a photogenic braiser to sit on the stovetop, but a lid that doubles as a heavy-duty grill pan that's perfect for quick and delicious dinners like our Hot Honey Grilled Shrimp.

Check out all of the sales below, and thank us later.

The Best Staub Deals at Food52

Staub traditional skillet in turmeric Food52 x Staub 2-in-1 Grill Pan & Cocotte $199.00 ( $429.00 save 54% ) SHOP IT Food52

The Best Staub Deals at Zwilling

Staub Cast-Iron Round, Tall Cocotte, 5-Quart $200.00 ( $486.00 save 59% ) SHOP IT Zwilling

grey dutch oven Staub Cast-Iron Essential French Oven with Lilly Lid, 3.75-Quart $210.00 ( $457.00 save 54% ) SHOP IT Zwilling

white dutch oven Staub Cast-Iron Essential French Oven, 3.75-Quart $190.00 ( $457.00 save 58% ) SHOP IT Zwilling

The Best Staub Deals at Sur La Table

Staub Rectangular Bakers, Set of Three $100.00 ( $220.00 save 55% ) SHOP IT Sur La Table

Staub Oval Bakers, Set of Two $50.00 ( $120.00 save 58% ) SHOP IT Sur La Table

small red bowls Staub Ceramic Prep Bowls, Set of Two $20.00 ( $30.00 save 33% ) SHOP IT Sur La Table

Staub Rustic Ceramic Baker, 2.5-Quart $30.00 ( $70.00 save 57% ) SHOP IT Sur La Table