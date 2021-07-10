ThePrep: The Easiest 20-Minute Summer Dinners

Summers are busy which means dinner needs to be easy. This week of fast 20-minute dinners means you'll have plenty of time for after-work fun, while getting in a healthy meal.

Our calendar is booked for the summer and with so much fun stuff going on, it feels like I have less time than ever for everyday tasks—dinner being one of them. So this week I'm turning to 20-minute recipes that are fast, easy and full of that delicious summer flavor I'm craving this time of the year.

Your Meal Plan

Plate of Spicy Shrimp Tacos recipe Credit: Alison Miksch Photography / Kindsey Lower Prop Styling / Rishon Hanners Food Styling

The week begins with the Cherry Tomato & Garlic Pasta, which is one of the many recipes I look forward to making with fresh tomatoes from my garden. Since they still have a bit of growing to do, store-bought tomatoes will work! This recipe starts with sizzling six cloves of garlic in olive oil, so you can imagine how yummy your kitchen will smell when you make this dinner. The same can be said for Tuesday's 20-Minute Chicken Cutlets with Creamy Pesto Sauce and Wednesday's Spicy Shrimp Tacos, both of which utilize plenty of fragrant herbs and spices.

Friday's tasty Greek-Inspired Summer-Squash Grilled Pizza closes out this week of 20-minute summer dinners. With only five ingredients this recipe is easy to make and even easier to clean up, which makes it a good one to end a busy week with!

Tuesday: 20-Minute Chicken Cutlets with Creamy Pesto Sauce over zucchini noodles

Treat Yourself

Strawberry Nutella S'more

We're off to our annual camping trip this weekend, which means s'mores are in my future! I'll definitely enjoy a classic s'more (or two) with just marshmallow and chocolate but I also love the idea of mixing it up with these Strawberry Nutella S'mores. My mouth is watering just looking at the recipe picture—yum!

Get the Recipe: Strawberry Nutella S'mores

Cocktail Time

boozy pina colada Credit: Jamie Vespa, M.S., R.D.

I'll be enjoying some local beers this weekend while camping but if I were at home, I'd be making this delicious 3-Ingredient Piña Colada cocktail. It's super easy to make with frozen pineapple, coconut milk and rum and will make you feel like you're on a tropical vacation!

Get the Recipe: 3-Ingredient Piña Colada