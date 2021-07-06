Over 8 Million Pounds of Chicken Recalled Due to Possible Listeria Contamination

Tyson Foods Inc. is recalling over 8 million pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products because of possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, which can lead to listeriosis. The recall was initiated after three cases of listeriosis and one death were reported and found to have a connection to Tyson's products.

According to the USDA, listeriosis "can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms." Listeriosis can be especially serious for the elderly, those with weakened immune systems, pregnant women and newborn babies.

The frozen, fully cooked chicken products were distributed nationwide and may be in both consumer and institutional freezers. The products were produced between December 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021 and have the establishment number "EST. P-7089" on the product bag or inside the USDA mark of inspection. See the full list of recalled products below, and see images of the products here:

20-oz bag Tyson® Pulled Chicken Breast—Fully Cooked, Boneless Skinless with Rib Meat, Seasoned, Smoke Flavor Added with product code 10131316910 and date codes 0211DXT10, 0371DXT00, 0371DXT10, 0371DXT18, 0521DXT10, 0631DXT10

12-lb bag Tyson® Fully Cooked, Boneless, Skinless – Pulled Chicken Breasts with Rib Meat with product code 10000037827 and date codes 3650DXT10, 0111DXT10, 0251DXT10, 0321DXT10, 0391DXT10, 0531DXT10, 0601DXT10, 0671DXT10

10-lb bag Jet's Pizza – Fully Cooked, Fajita Seasoned, Boneless, Skinless – Diced Chicken Breasts with Rib Meat with product code 10157500361 and date codes 0131DXT10, 0551DXT10

10-lb bag Tyson® Fully Cooked Diced Grilled Chicken Breast with Rib Meat with product code 10383060928 and date codes 0121DXT10, 0131DXT10, 0491DXT10

39.93-lb bag Tyson® Fully Cooked, Seasoned, Grilled – Boneless, Skinless Chicken Strips CN for Fajitas with product code 10035220928 and date codes 0051DXT10, 0191DXT10 0581DXT10

10-lb bag Tyson® Fully Cooked, All Natural, Low Sodium Boneless, Skinless – Pulled Dark and White Chicken with product code 10460210928 and date code 0431DXT10

10-lb bag of Tyson® Fully Cooked, Low Sodium, Boneless, Skinless – Pulled White Chicken with product code 10244750928 and date codes 0021DXT10 0401DXT10 0431DXT10 0681DXT10 0681DXT18 3640DXT10

10-lb bag Tyson® Fully Cooked, Low Sodium, Boneless, Skinless – Pulled Chicken Natural Proportion with product code 10239940928 and date codes 0021DXT10, 0331DXT10, 0451DXT10

10-lb bag Tyson® Fully Cooked, Low Sodium, All Natural – ½ " Diced Chicken Natural Proportion with product code 10460120928 and date codes 0051DXT10, 0291DXT10, 0341DXT10

10-lb bag Tyson® Fully Cooked, Low Sodium – ½ " Diced White Chicken with product code 10241600928 and date codes 0131DXT10, 0181DXT10 0181DXT18 0191DXT10 0201DXT10 0261DXT10 0291DXT10 0301DXT10 0321DXT10 0331DXT10 0341DXT10 0411DXT10 0491DXT10 0501DXT10 0531DXT10 0581DXT10 0671DXT10 3610DXT10

22-oz bag Tyson® Fully Cooked Oven Roasted Diced Chicken Breast – Boneless Skinless with Rib Meat, Seasoned with product code 10130906910 and date codes 0071DXT10, 0351DXT10, 0361DXT10, 0451DXT10, 0511DXT10, 0571DXT10, 0701DXT10

10-lb bag Tyson® Fully Cooked, Grilled, Boneless, Skinless – Chicken Breast Strips with Rib Meat, for Fajitas with product code 10061190928 and date codes 0251DXT10, 0331DXT10, 0581DXT10

10-lb bag Tyson® Fully Cooked Grilled Chicken Breast Strips with Rib Meat with product code 10383040928 and date code 0121DXT10

8-lb bag Fully Cooked Grilled Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast Strips with Rib Meat with product code 25489-0247 and date codes 0021DXT10 0041DXT10 0111DXT10 0321DXT10 0391DXT10 0481DXT10 0481DXT18 0501DXT10 0541DXT10 0551DXT10 0691DXT10 3650DXT10

10-lb bag Casey's General Store – Fully Cooked, Grilled Chicken Breast Strips with Rib Meat with product code 252051323 and date codes 0221DXT10 0341DXT10 0601DXT10 3640DXT10

10-lb bag Tyson® Fully Cooked, Wood Fired Seasoned, Dice, Grilled, Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breasts with Rib Meat, Smoke Flavor Added with product code 10000045092 and date codes 0111DXT10, 0251DXT10

12-oz bag Tyson® Fully Cooked Fajita Chicken Breast Strips – Boneless Skinless with Rib Meat Smoke Flavor and Caramel Color Added with product code 0201616929 and date codes 0271DXT10, 3630DXT10

22-oz bag Tyson® Fully Cooked Chicken Breast Strips – Boneless, Skinless with Rib Meat, Seasoned Smoke Flavor with product code 10062176910 and date codes 0141DXT10, 0351DXT10, 0351DXT18, 0441DXT10, 0711DXT10

7.5-lb bag Fully Cooked Grilled Chicken Breast Strips – Boneless, Skinless with Rib Meat with product code 10201636929 and date codes 0271DXT10, 3630DXT10

12-oz bag Tyson® Fully Cooked Oven Roasted Diced Chicken Breast – Boneless skinless with Rib Meat, Seasoned with product code 10201606929 and date codes 0271DXT10, 3630DXT10

10-lb bag Marco's Pizza Fully Cooked, Sliced Chicken Breast Strips with Rib Meat, Smoke Flavor Added with product code 10000042492 and date code 0041DXT10

10-lb bag Tyson® Fully Cooked, Wood Fire Seasoned, Grilled Chicken Breast Strips with Rib Meat, Smoke Flavor Added with product code 10000045091 and date codes 0111DXT10, 0251DXT10

12-lb bag Tyson® Fully Cooked, Boneless Skinless Pulled Chicken Breast with Rib Meat with product code 10000045984 and date code 0211DXT10

10.32-lb bag Tyson® Fully Cooked, All Natural Low Sodium, Boneless, Skinless Pulled Dark and White Chicken with product code 10000051026 and date code 0361DXT10

10-lb bag Little Caesars Fully Cooked Chicken Wing Sections with product code 10015060782 and date codes 0221DXT10, 0221DXT18, 0301DXT10, 0681DXT10

10-lb bag Tyson® Fully Cooked, Char-Broiled Boneless Chicken Meat for Fajitas with product code 10032960928 and date codes 0081DXT10 0121DXT10

30-lb bag Tyson® Fully Cooked, Boneless, Skinless Dark Chicken Fajita Strips Smoke Flavor Added with product code 10046210928 and date code 0201DXT10

30-lb bag Tyson® Fully Cooked, Roasted, Grill Marked, All Natural Boneless, Skinless Chicken Leg Strips with product code 10167020928 and date code 0261DXT10

10-lb bag Tyson® Fully Cooked, Low Sodium, Boneless, Skinless Pulled Dark and White Chicken with product code 10255600928 and date codes 0081DXT10, 0681DXT10

12-lb bag Tyson® Fully Cooked, Boneless, Skinless Pulled Chicken Breast with Rib Meat with product code 10364440928 and date code 0401DXT10