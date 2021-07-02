Flexitarian Meal Plan for Beginners

Whether you're new to cooking, trying to cut back on animal proteins or just looking for something new, this flexitarian diet plan has something for everyone.

The flexitarian diet is perfect for those looking to wade into the vegetarian diet pool without diving in head first. A flexitarian diet, or "flexible vegetarian" diet, is a mostly vegetarian diet but often includes some animal proteins. Because it's flexible, you can structure it based on what works best for your lifestyle and routine. In this plan, we map out recipes with beginners in mind by choosing simple recipes with shorter ingredient lists. Simple doesn't mean boring, so even the most seasoned cooks will enjoy this easy, flavor-packed plan.

Because many people follow meal plans for weight loss, we set the calories at 1,500 per day with modifications for both 1,200 and 2,000 calories per day, depending on your needs.

What is a Flexitarian Diet Plan?

A flexitarian diet is a mostly vegetarian diet. There are no rules on when and how to include meat in this diet. Some people choose to cook only vegetarian meals at home but will enjoy meat when eating at restaurants. Others save animal proteins for special occasions and some include meat once or twice a week. However you choose to structure it, the main idea is to include more vegetarian meals.

What to Eat on a Flexitarian Diet:

Beans

Lentils

Tofu

Edamame

Whole grains (quinoa, bulgur, wheat, oats)

Eggs

Fruits

Vegetables

Tempeh

Seitan

Dairy (yogurt, kefir, milk)

Non-dairy milks (almond, soy, oat, coconut)

Nuts, nut butters and seeds

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:

Day 1

stuffed potatoes with salsa

Breakfast (290 calories)

A.M. Snack (78 calories)

1 hard-boiled egg

Pinch of salt & pepper

Lunch (367 calories)

1 serving Veggie & Hummus Sandwich

½ cup blueberries

P.M. Snack (181 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

¼ cup raspberries

Dinner (569 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,486 calories, 64 g protein, 179 g carbohydrate, 43 g fiber, 63 g fat, 1,613 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the blueberries at lunch and the Guacamole Chopped Salad at dinner.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Increase to 2 servings Sprouted-Grain Toast with Peanut Butter & Banana at breakfast plus add 18 dried walnut halves to lunch.

Day 2

Sheet-Pan Salmon with Sweet Potatoes & Broccoli

Breakfast (272 calories)

1 serving Muffin-Tin Omelets with Bell Peppers, Black Beans & Jack Cheese

½ cup low-fat plain kefir

1 medium peach

A.M. Snack (167 calories)

1 cup blackberries

8 dried walnut halves

Lunch (355 calories)

1 serving Spinach & Artichoke Salad with Parmesan Vinaigrette

1 plum

P.M. Snack (206 calories)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (504 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,503 calories, 81 g protein, 105 g carbohydrate, 28 g fiber, 90 g fat, 1,613 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the peach at breakfast and the blackberries at the A.M. snack plus change the P.M. snack to 1 plum.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Berry-Kefir Smoothie to lunch and add 1 serving Cucumber & Avocado Salad to dinner.

Day 3

greek-salad-with-edamame.jpeg

Breakfast (272 calories)

1 serving Muffin-Tin Omelets with Bell Peppers, Black Beans & Jack Cheese

½ cup low-fat plain kefir

1 medium peach

A.M. Snack (230 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1 cup raspberries

Lunch (355 calories)

1 serving Spinach & Artichoke Salad with Parmesan Vinaigrette

1 plum

P.M. Snack (206 calories)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (439 calories)

1 serving Greek Salad with Edamame

1-oz. slice whole-wheat baguette

Daily Totals: 1,501 calories, 86 g protein, 118 g carbohydrate, 31 g fiber, 81 g fat, 1,749 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1/2 cup sliced cucumber and omit the baguette at dinner.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Berry-Kefir Smoothie to lunch and add 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast to dinner.

Day 4

southwestern muffin tin omelets

Breakfast (272 calories)

1 serving Muffin-Tin Omelets with Bell Peppers, Black Beans & Jack Cheese

½ cup low-fat plain kefir

1 medium peach

A.M. Snack (173 calories)

½ cup blueberries

10 dried walnut halves

Lunch (355 calories)

1 serving Spinach & Artichoke Salad with Parmesan Vinaigrette

1 plum

P.M. Snack (141 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain kefir

½ cup blackberries

Dinner (546 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,486 calories, 68 g protein, 132 g carbohydrate, 29 g fiber, 84 g fat, 1,691 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the kefir at the P.M. snack and omit the Pineapple & Avocado Salad at dinner.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Berry-Kefir Smoothie to lunch and add 1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to the P.M. snack.

Day 5

spinach artichoke salad with parmesan vinaigrette

Breakfast (290 calories)

A.M. Snack (105 calories)

8 dried walnut halves

Lunch (355 calories)

1 serving Spinach & Artichoke Salad with Parmesan Vinaigrette

1 plum

P.M. Snack (208 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

½ cup blueberries

Dinner (564 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,521 calories, 69 g protein, 134 g carbohydrate, 32 g fiber, 83 g fat, 1,708 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the yogurt at the P.M. snack and omit the Everything Bagel Avocado Toast at dinner.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Increase to 2 servings Sprouted-Grain Toast with Peanut Butter & Banana plus add 1 medium apple and increase to 15 dried walnut halves at the A.M. snack.

Day 6

Eggs in Tomato Sauce with Chickpeas Spinach

Breakfast (290 calories)

A.M. Snack (206 calories)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (353 calories)

1 serving Green Goddess Salad with Chickpeas

1 cup strawberries, halved

P.M. Snack (224 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1 medium peach, sliced

Dinner (419 calories)

1 serving Eggs in Tomato Sauce with Chickpeas & Spinach

1-oz. slice whole-wheat baguette

Daily Totals: 1,492 calories, 80 g protein, 174 g carbohydrate, 35 g fiber, 58 g fat, 1,517 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 3/4 cup low-fat plain kefir and omit the yogurt at the P.M. snack.

Day 7

Cherry Tomato & Garlic Pasta

Breakfast (272 calories)

1 serving Muffin-Tin Omelets with Bell Peppers, Black Beans & Jack Cheese

½ cup low-fat plain kefir

1 medium peach

A.M. Snack (208 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

½ cup blueberries

Lunch (353 calories)

1 serving Green Goddess Salad with Chickpeas

1 cup strawberries, halved

P.M. Snack (206 calories)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (441 calories)

1 serving Cherry Tomato & Garlic Pasta

2 cups mixed greens

1 serving Garlic-Dijon Vinaigrette

Daily Totals: 1,479 calories, 90 g protein, 159 g carbohydrate, 35 g fiber, 61 g fat, 1,671 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Reduce to 1/2 cup yogurt at the A.M. snack plus change the P.M. snack to 1/2 cup sliced cucumber.