The 1 Classic Ingredient Ree Drummond Will Never Eat
She doesn't find the taste or the texture a-peeling. 😉
Although she started her The Pioneer Woman blog in 2006 as a diary of life on the ranch, Ree Drummond eventually sprinkled in step-by-step images and how-tos for her family meals. Her first-ever recipe post: How to Cook a Steak, which called for boneless ribeye steak, plenty of butter, McCormick Lemon Pepper Seasoning (buy it: $3.79 for 2.5 ounces, Target), Lawry's Seasoned Salt (buy it: $2.49 for 8 ounces, Target) and nothing else.
Since that 2007 dinner menu, Drummond has expanded her culinary repertoire to include her own seasoning blends, a dash of Tex-Mex flair and a lot more produce (perhaps a nod to her former days as a vegetarian). And she's shared it all not only on her blog, but also on her long-running Food Network show, in several cookbooks (including The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier; buy it: $18.98, Amazon) and at her restaurants and shops in her hometown of Pawhuska, Oklahoma.
But there's one item you'll never see on Ree Drummond's dream menu: Bananas.
"I've heard that we have something in common...that you don't like bananas," says host Sid Evans, who recently invited Drummond to be a guest on the Southern Living podcast "Biscuits & Jam."
"You know, this is a very exclusive club that we're a part of. It's so funny because throughout my years on social media, I've never made any bones about the fact that I loathe bananas, " Drummond says. "I can't stand the taste, the texture...most of the time, it's met with puzzlement. 'How could you not like bananas?!' My response is, 'How could you like bananas?'"
"I won't have any Dole sponsorships any time soon, let's put it that way," Drummond says, referring to the large banana brand. "But every now and then, someone will chime in or comment and say, 'I didn't know there were any other people like me out there,' so it is kind of a brotherhood/sisterhood."
Drummond told Fox News in 2019 that bananas aren't often found in her home fruit basket—or on any of her menus: "I have a restaurant and bakery, and there's not a singular banana in the whole joint...Every once in a while, one of the customers will ask, 'You think you'll ever have a banana cream pie?' and the answer is always no."
Even though Drummond has deemed herself "The Lifelong Banana Hater," she has made a few concessions. You'll now find a Bananas Foster recipe on her site, she demonstrated how to make Campfire Banana Boats on her show and she lists a Banana Split as an option at Charlie's Sweet Shop (Drummond's dessert store located inside her P-Town Pizza restaurant).
Luckily, there's a lot still on the table, even without the bananas. And we guess that just leaves more appetite for this #1 food Drummond eats and enjoys every single day!