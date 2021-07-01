The 1 Classic Ingredient Ree Drummond Will Never Eat

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

But there's one item you'll never see on Ree Drummond's dream menu: Bananas.

"I've heard that we have something in common...that you don't like bananas," says host Sid Evans, who recently invited Drummond to be a guest on the Southern Living podcast "Biscuits & Jam."

"You know, this is a very exclusive club that we're a part of. It's so funny because throughout my years on social media, I've never made any bones about the fact that I loathe bananas, " Drummond says. "I can't stand the taste, the texture...most of the time, it's met with puzzlement. 'How could you not like bananas?!' My response is, 'How could you like bananas?'"

"I won't have any Dole sponsorships any time soon, let's put it that way," Drummond says, referring to the large banana brand. "But every now and then, someone will chime in or comment and say, 'I didn't know there were any other people like me out there,' so it is kind of a brotherhood/sisterhood."

Drummond told Fox News in 2019 that bananas aren't often found in her home fruit basket—or on any of her menus: "I have a restaurant and bakery, and there's not a singular banana in the whole joint...Every once in a while, one of the customers will ask, 'You think you'll ever have a banana cream pie?' and the answer is always no."

Even though Drummond has deemed herself "The Lifelong Banana Hater," she has made a few concessions. You'll now find a Bananas Foster recipe on her site, she demonstrated how to make Campfire Banana Boats on her show and she lists a Banana Split as an option at Charlie's Sweet Shop (Drummond's dessert store located inside her P-Town Pizza restaurant).