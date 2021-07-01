Ina Garten's 4th of July Menu Is Golden

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

When holidays roll around, I know I can always find inspiration from Ina Garten. She's the queen of simple entertaining, refreshing cocktail ideas and delicious, crowd-pleasing recipes. So when she posted her Fourth of July menu on her blog, I knew I had to check out what The Barefoot Contessa was making this weekend. Spoiler alert: Everything looks delicious.

Ina Garten on a 4th of July Themed background

To get the party started, Ina suggests mixing up a pitcher of her Summer Rosé Sangria. This big-batch cocktail is made with a bottle of rosé wine, pomegranate juice, Grand Marnier, some cognac or brandy, sugar and fresh fruit. Once everything is stirred together, it has a stunning red color that's absolutely perfect for the Fourth of July. Pro tip: Serve it in a clear pitcher (like this $16 one from Amazon) so guests can see the festive red cocktail. (Or, if you're looking for a kid-friendly beverage, check out these summer drinks.)

She says on her Instagram, "It's the Fourth of July and it feels like everyone is crawling out of their caves, and I think we need a celebratory cocktail!" She adds, "After this past year, I like to remind myself that there is still so much to celebrate. My Summer Rosé Sangria is here to help! It's refreshing and delicious and so easy to make. And all the fruit makes it good for you, right?"

I love the idea of serving this light and fruity cocktail for a summer gathering, since it feels like a step up from beer or wine and guests can serve themselves (read: you don't have to shake cocktails all night). As Ina would say, "How easy is that?!"

For the main course, Ina suggests making her Kitchen Clambake that includes kielbasa sausage, lobster, shrimp, clams, veggies and potatoes. Everything comes together in one large stockpot (like this $22 one from Amazon) for a hearty summer dish that's sure to impress your guests. Not to mention, this one-pot meal makes for super easy cleanup! In her recipe notes, Ina suggests ladling the brothy dish into mugs (like these $20, Amazon).

To round out the meal, Ina recommends making her Roasted Tomato Caprese Salad and Confetti Corn. The festive red and white colors of the slow-roasted tomatoes and mozzarella are perfect for July 4th. Not to mention, fresh tomatoes are at their peak right now, so you know this dish will be absolutely incredible. And while Ina's Confetti Corn recipe may be simple, this veggie-packed side is full of flavor from fresh onions, peppers, corn and a smattering of herbs and butter. Yum!

For dessert, Ina says you can't go wrong with her patriotic Flag Cake (or try our No-Bake Berry Flag Cake that will keep your kitchen cool). The rectangle-shaped vanilla cake is topped with rows of fresh raspberries and piped with lines of rich vanilla buttercream to resemble the American flag. Blueberries and additional buttercream (piped using a star-shaped tip) come together to make the "stars" on the flag. While this cake is probably a little more involved than most desserts you'd bring to a barbecue, it's sure to be a total showstopper!