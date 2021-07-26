How to Freeze and Properly Thaw Watermelon to Get That Summer Flavor Year-Round

Here's our step-by-step guide to freezing everyone’s favorite melon, plus how to freeze watermelon juice and recipes for turning frozen watermelon into drinks, desserts and other refreshing treats.

Lauren Salkeld
July 26, 2021
Credit: Getty Images / Westend61

Watermelon may be the taste of summer, but with a little planning, prep and help from your freezer, you can enjoy its juicy sweetness all year long. Yes, that's right, watermelon is freezer-friendly. Freezing won't allow you to bite into a crisp and tender wedge of watermelon in the middle of winter, but it will allow you to make a Creamy Watermelon Smoothie or Watermelon Gazpacho. And it's a super-simple process. Read on for everything you need to know.

How to Freeze Watermelon

As with all food, freezing watermelon when it's ripe and fresh is essential. There's simply no point wasting precious freezer space on fruit that belongs in the compost heap. And, just in case you are wondering, freezing a whole watermelon is best avoided—think of the freezer space it would require!

Before you freeze watermelon, remove the rind and the seeds. Watermelon seeds get rock hard in the freezer and are much easier to remove from fresh rather than frozen fruit. Seedless watermelon, of course, eliminates this step.

Next, think about how you want to use the fruit, keeping in mind that freezing changes the texture of watermelon, giving it a more pureed consistency. Cutting watermelon into chunks or scooping it with a melon baller will give you nice, evenly sized pieces, but if you plan to make smoothies or sorbets, randomly sized chunks are just fine.

After cutting the fruit, arrange it in a single layer on a parchment-paper–lined baking sheet and freeze for several hours until solid. Once frozen, watermelon should be moved to freezer bags for longer-term storage. Taking this extra step will allow you to grab exactly what you need from the freezer rather than a massive chunk of melon. As always, label and date your freezer bags. Watermelon can be frozen for about eight months, which will just about take you to summer, when it's in season again.

How to Thaw and Enjoy Watermelon

The best way to thaw watermelon is in the refrigerator, but depending on how you plan to use it, you may want to only defrost it partially or maybe not at all.

As watermelon thaws, it will have a more pureed consistency, which is why previously frozen watermelon doesn't make good fruit salads. If you want to snack on chunks, only thaw watermelon partially so it stays firm. Partially frozen watermelon is also ideal for frozen blender drinks, as well as frozen desserts and treats. 

More Ways to Use Frozen Watermelon

You can also use frozen cubes and balls of watermelon as fruity ice in drinks, but you'll want to use those straight from the freezer. Chunks of watermelon can be frozen with other fruit if you plan to blend them together to make smoothies, or combined with other fruit and fruit juices to make popsicles.

Another option is to freeze watermelon juice. Simply blend chunks of watermelon (no seeds, of course) in a blender and place in an airtight container, leaving an inch or so of space at the top for expansion. The juice should keep for about two months and can be flavored or enjoyed on its own.

Recipes with Frozen Watermelon

Frozen Watermelon Cocktail

Watermelon is the dominant flavor in this frozen rum and watermelon cocktail, with a subtle hint of mint shining through. Making simple syrup is easy, plus, having leftover mint syrup on hand is nice for whipping up extra cocktails.

Watermelon Sorbet

This incredibly refreshing icy dessert is made without using an ice cream maker.

Watermelon Sherbet

The only difference between sorbet and sherbet is that the latter has a bit of dairy. In the case of this easy summer dessert, sweetened condensed milk adds sweetness plus a touch of creaminess.

Watermelon-Yogurt Ice

Inspired by creamy watermelon sherbet, our light and refreshing dessert captures the essence of summer.

Jalapeño-Watermelon Margaritas

When the fruit is ripe and you need a little kick in your glass, it's time for this spicy watermelon margarita recipe. Dip the glass rims in chili powder–spiked coarse salt for an extra layer of spice.

Watermelon Gin Fizz

This pretty pink cocktail would be perfect for a bridal shower luncheon. Any leftover pureed juice is refreshing on its own.

Watermelon Agua Fresca

This refreshing drink is served by roadside vendors all over Mexico. Not too much fruit, not too much sugar, just a beautiful way to quench your thirst on a summer day.

Watermelon Slush

A refreshing Middle Eastern street drink.

Creamy Watermelon Smoothie

This creamy vegan watermelon smoothie has a subtle coconut flavor thanks to coconut-milk yogurt. Strawberries add color and banana adds a smooth texture while letting the watermelon flavor shine through.

Watermelon Gazpacho

The delicate flavors of cucumber and watermelon go hand in hand to create a sweet-and-savory chilled soup, perfect as a first course on a hot night.
