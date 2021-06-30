Trader Joe's Just Announced Its New 'Garlic Bread Cheese'—and Customers Are Obsessed

There's nothing like a fresh piece of cheesy garlic bread—the crunchy crust, the fragrant garlic, the spicy-but-sweet marinara on the side. Trader Joe's is bringing that savory magic to a brand new gluten-free treat: Garlic Bread Cheese.

The new product is a riff on juustolepä, a Finnish cheese that the grocer says has a "hearty, remarkably bread-like consistency and squeaky, halloumi-like texture." The cheese is made with Wisconsin cow's milk, dusted with garlic powder and then baked to perfection, so you get those bubbly, dark brown spots associated with cheesy garlic bread.

Plus, unlike cheesy garlic bread, Trader Joe's Bread Cheese is a pretty healthy snack. Each 1-ounce serving has just 90 calories, 7 grams of fat (4.5 grams of which are saturated), 200mg of sodium, 2 grams of carbs, no sugar and 6 grams of protein. Pair it with some fresh veggies or layer it on seeded crackers for a tasty midday treat.

Trader Joe's also suggests slicing the cheese and heating it up in a microwave or in a skillet, then serving with your favorite marinara sauce. Though Finnish bread cheese is often served with coffee for breakfast, we think it'd be just as delicious in place of halloumi in these Grilled Halloumi & Summer Vegetable Tacos.

People are already hyping up the new snack in the comments of its debut Instagram post, so you know you can expect to see it on a cheese board near you very soon. One reviewer has already called it "heavenly" with a "delicious and bold garlic flavor." Another commenter suggested serving it with a drizzle of hot honey, which sounds downright dreamy.