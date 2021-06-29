The 7 Best Items to Buy at Aldi This Summer

Summer is in full swing, which means your weekends are likely filled with barbecues, pool days and mornings at the farmers' market. As you gear up for the next neighborhood event or cozy get-together with family and friends, remember Ina Garten's words of wisdom: store-bought is fine.

From hot dogs to icy desserts, Aldi has a treasure trove of new summer items that we can't wait to try out. These budget-friendly finds are sure to enhance your weekend cookout menu and even add some competitive fun to the mix.

4 Delicious Aldi Finds You Can Buy Right Now

Wahlburgers Uncured Beef Hot Dogs

America's favorite burger-slinging showbiz family is coming to an Aldi near you—or at least their delish restaurant-quality products are. Produced in collaboration with Coleman Natural Foods, these all-beef uncured hot dogs are minimally processed. We suggest topping them off with our favorite Corn & Fennel Chow Chow for a zesty summer meal. Pick up a pack of eight hot dogs for your next barbecue for just $4.99.

Wahlburgers Chef Paul's Wahl Sauce

Wahlburgers isn't just sending their hot dogs to stores. This signature sauce gets a little kick from sriracha and packs a flavorful punch that will level up any burger. You can add a 12-ounce bottle of Wahl Sauce to your cookout spread for $3.49.

Park Street Deli Crab Rangoon Dip

This dip, which also comes in a lobster roll-inspired flavor, is a prime candidate for shaking up your usual party snack assortment. Pick up a 12-ounce container for $3.29 and serve it chilled with your favorite crudités and crackers.

Flex Protein Crisps

Popcorners has a new snack on the market, and it's an easy way to bring a healthier alternative to your chips and dip table. These crispy hexagons boast 10 grams of protein and just 90 calories per serving, so they're sure to keep your energy up. Buy a 5-ounce bag for $2.99.

3 Fun Aldi Finds Coming Later this June

Daily's Poptails

This boozy treat would be a refreshing way to cap off any summer get-together. Each pack of 12 comes with a mix of strawberry, green apple and watermelon flavors, so everyone can take their pick. Serve these alongside our Instagram-worthy Fresh-Squeezed Pink Lemonade Ice Pops for sober friends and underage guests. Get a variety pack for $12.99.

Fremont Fish Market Southwest or Cheddar Bacon Salmon Burger

Fremont Fish Market Southwest Salmon Burger Fremont Fish Market Southwest or Cheddar Bacon Salmon Burger

Pescatarian pals will thank you for including this spicy southwest salmon burger on the grill. The Best Aquaculture Practices certification on these burgers means you can rest assured that your salmon was sustainably raised. Serve with quick pickles and red pepper aioli for an easy and delicious sandwich. Find these burgers in the frozen section for $4.99.

Crane 5-in-1 Premium Backyard Combo Game

