Avanti Frozen Foods Recalls Several Shrimp Products Linked to Salmonella Outbreak

If you recently purchased frozen shrimp from your local grocery store, you may need to return the item for a refund or toss it completely.

Salmonella was recently found in a sample of frozen cooked shrimp from Avanti Frozen Foods, which was collected as part of the FDA's Imported Seafood Compliance Program, the CDC said. So far there have been six illnesses, two of which resulted in hospitalizations.

The investigation is still active, however in a statement on the FDA website, Avanti said that out of "an abundance of caution" it recalled some of its frozen cooked shrimp products sold under the brand names 365, Censea, Chicken of the Sea, CWNO, Hannaford, Honest Catch, Meijer, Open Acres and Waterfront Bistro. The exact products recalled are as follows:

2lb. packages of CENSEA, Frozen Cooked, peeled and deveined, Tail Off Shrimps IQF with codes 140313D, 140314D, 140315D, 140316D, and expiration dates 5/7/2022, 5/8/2022, 5/9/2022, 5/10/2022.

16 oz. packages of CHICKEN OF THE SEA, Frozen Cooked, peeled and deveined, Tail On Shrimps IQF with Cocktail Sauce with codes 91AS/02UN/216, 91AS/03UN/217 and expiration dates 5/1/2022, 5/2/2022.

1-lb. packages of HONEST CATCH, Frozen Cooked, peeled and deveined, Tail On Shrimps IQF with code 3150-GFF and expiration date 11/9/2022.

7 lb. packages CWNO, Frozen Cooked, peeled and deveined, Tail On Shrimps IQF with codes 91AS/06UN/220D, 91AS/07UN/221C, 91AS/23HN/206B, 91AS/24HN/207 and expiration dates 1/23/2022, 1/24/2022, 2/6/2022, 2/7/2022.

1 lb. packages HANNAFORD, Frozen Cooked, peeled and deveined, Tail On Shrimps IQF with codes AVF 30920 EF, AVF 31020 EF and expiration dates 10/25/2022, 10/26/2022.

16-oz. Packages WATERFRONT BISTRO, Frozen Cooked, peeled and deveined, Tail On Shrimps IQF with Cocktail Sauce with codes 20305, 20306 and expiration dates 10/30/2022, 10/31/2022.

1 lb. packages OPEN ACRES, Frozen Cooked, peeled and deveined, Tail On Shrimps IQF with codes 02572 0307 11, 02572 0308 11 and expiration dates 11/2/2022, 11/3/2022.

2 lb. 365, Frozen Cooked, peeled and deveined, Tail On Shrimps IQF with codes 91AS/29HN/212B, 91AS/30HN/213 and expiration dates 4/29/2022, 4/30/2022.

1 lb. packages MEIJER, Frozen Cooked, peeled and deveined, Tail On Shrimps IQF with codes 29720 49982, 29820 49982, 30220 50736, 30320 50736, 30520 49486, 30620 49486, 30920 50737, 31020 50737 and expiration dates 10/22/2022, 10/23/2022, 10/27/2022, 10/28/2022, 10/30/2022, 10/31/2022, 11/3/2022, 11/4/2022.

The CDC estimates Salmonella bacteria cause about 1.35 million infections, 26,500 hospitalizations and 420 deaths in the United States every year. Food is the main source for most of these illnesses and should always be taken seriously.

Symptoms include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps and can begin anywhere from six hours to six days after infection. The good news is that most people recover without treatment within four to seven days, however individuals concerned about the illness should contact their health care provider, especially if experiencing one or more severe symptoms of salmonella, which can include: