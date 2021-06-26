ThePrep: 400-Calorie High-Protein Dinners for Summer

A satisfying dinner that doesn't leave me feeling sluggish is my ideal type of meal for warm summer nights! This week of delicious high-protein dinners that clock in right around 400 calories checks those boxes.

Your Meal Plan

Easy Herby Tuna Cakes over Greens Credit: Antonis Achilleos

The ultimate summer combination of tomatoes, basil, mozzarella and balsamic vinegar comes together in Sunday's Grilled Caprese Chicken to help you start the week off right and with a whopping 31 grams of protein. In my opinion, you just can't go wrong with caprese-flavored anything! I'll be pairing it with another summer favorite-a lemony tomato and cucumber salad-to round out the meal with lots of veggies. Another dinner I'm really looking forward to making is Monday's Easy Tuna Cakes with Greens & Lemon Dressing. It's a brand-new recipe that pairs pantry staples, like high-protein canned tuna and white beans, with dried herbs and lemon to create an easy 15-minute dinner I know I'll be making often.

Lots of other satisfying and delicious dinners will carry you through the week, like the Shrimp Cobb Salad with Dijon Dressing on Tuesday and the 3-Ingredient Goat Cheese Pasta with Broccoli on Wednesday, to bring you to Friday-the start of the 4th of July holiday weekend here in the U.S. I'm going the classic route and will be grilling up some burgers to celebrate-specifically the Greek-Inspired Turkey Burgers with Spinach, Feta & Tzatziki. They're SO good and I really love using tangy tzatziki as the sauce. Cheers!

Monday: Easy Tuna Cakes with Greens & Lemon Dressing (400 calories, 21 grams protein)

Tuesday: Shrimp Cobb Salad with Dijon Dressing with 1 baguette slice (448 calories, 30 grams protein)

Wednesday: 3-Ingredient Goat Cheese Pasta with Broccoli with 2 cups greens topped with 2 Tbsp. Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette (425 calories, 21 grams protein)

Friday: Greek-Inspired Turkey Burgers with Spinach, Feta & Tzatziki with corn on the cob (450 calories, 33 grams protein)

Meal-Prep Snack

salted coconut caramel balls Credit: Joy Howard

Inspired by the irresistible flavor of salted caramel, these coconut-coated energy balls have that same salty-sweet taste and are ready in a quick 30 minutes. Making a batch at the beginning of the week means you have a healthy snack at the ready, to grab between meetings or pack up in your kid's lunchbox for camp!

Get the Recipe: Salted Coconut-Caramel Energy Balls

Treat Yourself

fresh mint mojito

My garden is overflowing with mint right now, so I'm looking for all sorts of ways to use some of it up-and this Fresh Mint Mojito Cocktail is just the thing! I'll be mixing up this minty cocktail to celebrate the 4th of July, which I honestly can't believe is already here. The recipe serves one, but you can easily up the ingredients to make a bigger batch.

Get the Recipe: Fresh Mint Mojito Cocktail