Here's the scoop: Giada De Laurentiis' new healthy-ish eating plan *does* include dessert. Yep, even spiked ones!

ICYMI, the pasta pro, restaurateur, Food Network host and mom recently released a new cookbook (Eat Better, Feel Better: My Recipes for Wellness and Healing, Inside and Out; Buy it: $19.48, Amazon) all about the major changes she made to eat foods that healed her frequent sinus infections, bloating, tired feelings and more-all from the inside out. (Discover more about her new eating style in our recap of the 5 things Giada De Laurentiis did to improve her diet and gut health.)

But just because De Laurentiis is aiming to eat for energy and a healthy microbiome, it doesn't mean that she steers clear of all treats. So, in addition to demonstrating how to make her Escarole and Olive Salad with Raspberry Dressing and Millet Tabbouleh Salad recipes on a TODAY show segment that aired June 23, De Laurentiis also dished about her new favorite refreshing summer dessert: Giada's Simple Sorbetto.

"Desserts don't get much simpler than this, and the flavor is as bright and vivid as the color," says De Laurentiis, introducing her sorbet recipe.

And you don't need an ice cream maker or any dairy whatsoever to make it. Into a blender pitcher, simply dump 1 (10-ounce) bag of frozen mixed berries (or freeze 10 ounces of fresh berries in advance if you have 'em, since it's prime time for those at the farmers' market!), ¼ cup pure maple syrup (honey or agave would also work well) and a pinch of salt. If desired, pour in 1 tablespoon of vodka, which "keeps the sorbetto from freezing completely, so it's still soft enough to scoop if you make it ahead of time," according to De Laurentiis.

Top the pitcher with the lid, pulse the mixture to create a puree, pausing to scrape down the sides with a spatula as needed. Keep pulsing until the mixture is smooth and scoopable, then transfer this sorbet to a freezer-safe airtight container (such as this Koji 1 ½-Quart Ice Cream Storage Container; buy it: $7.99, Target) and freeze it for up to 7 days.

No berries? No prob: "You can swap your favorite frozen fruit in lieu of berries," De Laurentiis says. We're already dreaming of trying this with pineapple and gin, peaches and tequila or bananas and rum. YUM!

And of course, the booze is completely optional, although it does help keep the sorbet from freezing to rock hard status. If you whip it up sans-spirits, simply allow it to thaw for a few minutes before scooping. That way, you can enjoy any hour of the day. (Giada approves!)