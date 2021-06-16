Martha Stewart Just Made a Super Flavorful Turkey Burger That's Perfect for Summer

Here at EatingWell, we love Martha Stewart. She's a quintessential hostess with the most who can always been relied upon for tips, tricks and inspiration. Whether it's the best way to organize your kitchen to cut down on food waste or the secret ingredient for the fluffiest cinnamon rolls, when Martha gives advice, we listen. Just in time for the scorching summer months, she recently shared her mouthwatering turkey burger recipe that will send your taste buds on vacation.

Turkey burgers can get a bad rap, but there is nothing boring about this burger Martha made! Mix-ins like soy sauce, ginger, garlic and sesame oil boost the umami flavor while the havarti cheese adds a layer of creaminess. Then she tops it off with a slice of grilled pineapple, which feels like the ultimate burger upgrade to us!

To finish it off, she piles it all on a Hawaiian bun with fresh vegetables for a delicious, balanced cookout meal. This sounds like it would pair perfectly with our Summer Grilled Vegetables or Marinated Grilled Tomatoes. For a more shareable version, try our Sweet & Spicy Sliders. Looking for something simpler? We have this Easy Grilled Turkey Burger recipe, too.