This Type of Exercise Could Reduce Your Risk of Dementia

Find out how much is enough to get your brain-boosting Rx.

The not-so-great news: Scientists now believe that one in five Americans over age 65 experiences some form of mild cognitive impairment (MCI), which may affect memory, decision-making, or reasoning skills. In many cases, MCI advances into more severe forms of dementia, including Alzheimer's disease.

The good news: Mounting scientific evidence proves that a lot of our risk for any form of cognitive impairment is in our own hands. Our lifestyle choices each and every day (including these 13 healthy habits) can drastically increase or decrease the likelihood that we'll be diagnosed with dementia.

Research just published in the Frontiers in Endocrinology suggests that one of those habits-exercise-and a specific form of it may be best for our brains. Individuals who performed moderate-to-vigorous aerobic exercise 3 times per week that increased in intensity over the course of the 6-month study experienced a boost in healthy brain biomarkers.

Previous studies have found that aerobic exercise (AKA any form of cardio, from walking to cycling to dancing) can boost the amount of gray and white matter in the brain, enhance blood flow to the brain and preserve or perhaps even improve memory.

For this particular study, the researchers tracked 23 late middle-aged adults with an average age of 65 and examined three specific biomarkers that are involved in learning and memory. Half were assigned to follow their typical physical activity patterns (which were less than the recommended 150 minutes of aerobic activity per week) while the other half were assigned "enhanced physical activity," or 3 sessions of weekly cardio that got progressively more challenging over the course of the study.

Both the gut microbiome and the three brain metabolites tracked showed beneficial changes in the enhanced exercise group.