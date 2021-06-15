This Company Has Raised Over $4 Million For Small Farms-Here's How

When Dan Miller's chef friend spilled the saga of his struggle to procure a rare variety of chile pepper (all for hot sauce), Miller was perplexed. The Baltimore-based chef related how he had finally discovered a farmer in his area who was growing them-the peppers had all but disappeared from commercial cultivation-so he had committed to buying every last one. But, in spite of having a dedicated buyer, the farmer wasn't able to get a loan to increase production. It was a classic example of how the farm lending system favors commodity growers. And it gave Miller an idea. With a background in launching crowd-funding platforms, Miller wondered if a similar model could help small farmers.

What He Did

In 2017, Miller founded Steward, an online crowd-sourced investment company geared toward financing the growth of farms practicing regenerative agriculture-a method of farming that helps restore soil health, improve ecosystems and capture carbon. To date, Steward has invested more than $4 million into 40-plus projects- from an organic strawberry U-pick in Georgia to a biodynamic vineyard in Switzerland-and provided loans from $5,000 to more than $500,000. "We wouldn't be the full-functioning farm we are now without Steward," says Amy Eckert of Detroit's Fisheye Farms. She used part of her loan to build a barn, allowing her to move operations from the back of a Mercury Mariner SUV.

Why It's Cool