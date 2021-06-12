ThePrep: The Easiest 5-Ingredient Dinners You'll Want to Make Forever

I have lots of fun planned for after work this week, which means I’ll need quick and simple dinners I can make before heading out the door. This week of delicious recipes delivers on that promise.

Summer festivities are in full swing! I have lots of fun planned for after work this week, which means I'll need quick and simple dinners I can make before heading out the door. This week of delicious recipes delivers on that promise. They all use five ingredients or less for easy meals all week long.

Your Meal Plan

3-ingredient tortellini Credit: Sara Haas

Flavorful, ready-to-use ingredients really help to add deliciousness to these dinners while keeping the ingredient count low. Take Sunday's Chicken Enchilada-Stuffed Spaghetti Squash-bottled red enchilada sauce has all the flavor you need and means you can skip buying a bunch of expensive spices to achieve the same flavor profile. Same goes with Thursday's 3-Ingredient Refried Bean & Pico de Gallo Tostadas. Both the refried beans and fresh pico de gallo go a long way to make this 3-ingredient meal taste impressive.

Monday's 3-Ingredient Cheese Tortellini with Tomatoes & Basil doesn't use any fancy ingredients but achieves maximum flavor by roasting the cherry tomatoes in the oven, which coaxes out their natural sweetness and bright flavor. Combine that with fresh basil and cheesy tortellini and you have yourself one tasty meal! And the Grilled Salmon with Tomatoes & Basil on Wednesday also deserves a shout-out-it's my favorite way to make salmon in the summer. So simple but seriously delicious!

Tuesday: Creamy Chicken & Mushrooms over cauliflower rice

Wednesday: Grilled Salmon with Tomatoes & Basil with corn on the cob

Meal-Prep Snack

Blueberry-Lemon Ricotta Pound Cake

If you have a cooler day heading your way, plan to fire up the oven to make this Blueberry-Lemon Ricotta Pound Cake. It makes for a delicious breakfast or snack and while it's on the sweeter side, it delivers 8 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber per serving, which means it'll leave you satisfied rather than in an energy crash.

Get the Recipe: Blueberry-Lemon Ricotta Pound Cake

Treat Yourself

Hot Honey Margarita Credit: Amy Trayor

If you haven't yet seen "hot honey" on restaurant menus and in your grocery store's condiment aisle, then get ready, because it's going to start popping up everywhere for you now! In this cocktail recipe, hot honey, which is basically a spice-infused honey, gets added to our margarita for a zesty and delicious drink.

Get the Recipe: Hot Honey Margarita