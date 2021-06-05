ThePrep: Mediterranean Dinners for Summer

These Mediterranean-inspired meals are full of fresh ingredients, have tons of flavor and are just the inspiration I need to eat healthy all week long!

It's been oddly chilly up here in Vermont, which hasn't necessarily had me motivated to make fresh, healthy meals. Instead, it's been anything quick and comforting. But with the temps heating up this coming week, I'll be ready for some summery dinners. These Mediterranean inspired meals are full of fresh ingredients, have tons of flavor and are just the inspiration I need to eat healthy all week long!

Your Meal Plan

chicken-and-zucchini-casserole http://eatingwell.onecms.io/chicken-and-zucchini-casserole-jpeg/

Sunday's summer Chicken & Zucchini Casserole combines zucchini and peppers with lean chicken breast in a cheesy sauce that's just delicious! It's still light enough for summer while delivering that creamy, cheesy flavor we all love from a casserole. Next up, we have Monday's One-Pot Tomato Basil Pasta. Made with canned tomatoes, Parmesan cheese and plenty of fresh spinach and basil, I love making this easy, 25-minute pasta on busy weeknights.

The fresh and flavorful trend continues with the herby, Grilled Salmon & Cucumber, Fresh Herb & Feta Salad on Tuesday, the Creamy Lemon Pasta with Shrimp on Thursday and Friday's Zucchini-Chickpea Veggie Burgers with Tahini-Ranch Sauce. I'm always amazed that Friday's dinner only takes 25 minutes to make—that includes forming the veggie patties, whirring up the tahini-ranch sauce and cooking everything up. This efficient and tasty recipe will help make your Friday night feel special and kick off a relaxing weekend.

Meal-Prep Snack

peanut butter energy balls

Whenever I get into a snack slump, I make these Peanut Butter Energy Balls. The combination of peanut butter, chocolate chips and a little bit of honey is just delicious and the high-fiber oats help to make this tasty snack satisfying. Plus, in just one prep session, I can make 17 servings of these tasty treats!

Get the Recipe: Peanut Butter Energy Balls

Treat Yourself

elderflower champagne

I have a weekend full of festivities as my brother-in-law is getting married. So, I'll be popping a bottle of bubbly prosecco to celebrate and making this Elderflower Champagne Cocktail. It's just sweet enough, has a lovely floral taste and gets topped with fresh mint. Yum!

Get the Recipe: Elderflower Champagne Cocktail