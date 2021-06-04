The 8 Best Healthy Foods at Sprouts, According to a Dietitian

Who doesn't love shopping at Sprouts Farmers Market?! They have such a great variety of wholesome, high-quality and sustainably sourced products—all at very affordable prices. Plus, you can find over 300 Sprouts locations across 23 U.S. states, so there's likely a store near you.

Whether you're a foodie, a fitness enthusiast or a parent looking to stock up on a variety of kid-friendly products, Sprouts has something for everyone. To help you navigate through those perfectly crafted aisles, and choose the right products for you, we've put together a list of the best healthy foods at Sprouts, according to dietitians.

8 Best Healthy Foods at Sprouts

Organic Superfruit Açaí Bites

If you enjoy decadent frozen treats but often worry about the calorie content or its lack of nutritional value, try these Organic Superfruit Açaí Bites. This frozen treat is made with organic açaí berry sorbet dipped in vegan, rich dark chocolate. It only contains 50 calories and 4 grams of added sugar per serving. And they're individually wrapped for convenient portion control.

What makes this frozen dessert so great is the health benefits provided by the açaí berries. Açaí berries are loaded with powerful plant compounds that act as antioxidants and can contribute to your overall health. They also contain fiber, some healthy fats and vitamin A.

Sourdough Frozen Pizza

Pizza often gets a bad rap. Most people consider it junk food, but that couldn't be further from the truth! Pizza is a great way to add a few extra veggies to your day, and there are some great frozen pizza brands to choose from, such as Alex's Awesome Sourdough Pizza.

This pizza has a delicious sourdough crust that is gut-friendly and made with 100% organic thoughtfully sourced ingredients. Most people don't realize this, but sourdough bread acts as a prebiotic, which means that the fiber in the bread helps to feed the "good" bacteria in your intestines. Another great thing about this pizza is that it's ready in 10 minutes or less, which comes in handy on busy weeknights.

Organic Rolled Oats

Oats are a staple item in most homes because they are extremely versatile and inexpensive. You can whip them up into a bowl of sweet or savory oatmeal or add a serving to your favorite smoothie recipe to help keep you full and satisfied.

In addition to being tasty and economical, oats provide a great source of important vitamins, minerals, fiber and antioxidants. Oats also have many health benefits, such as reducing the risk of heart disease, relieving constipation and helping with diabetes management (largely thanks to its fiber content). Many studies have shown that the beta-glucan fiber in oats is effective at reducing both total and less helpful LDL cholesterol levels.

Veggie and Cheese Omelet Bites

When you're short on time in the mornings, but still want a nutritious breakfast option, you have to try these Veggie and Cheese Omelet Bites. They deliver protein and fiber, which will help keep you feeling satisfied and energized all morning long. Fiber is also important for a healthy digestive system, so it's always great when you can find a delicious product with a few added health benefits. Sprouts has a variety of omelet bites that come in different flavors, but the Veggie & Cheese flavor seems to be the most popular one. These omelet bites can also be used for an afternoon brunch with friends or as a tasty appetizer.

Collagen Water

Try quenching your thirst with refreshing sip of collagen water. While Sprouts has a great variety of collagen waters to choose from, go for a brand that's made with no added sugar or very little added sugar. Besides being hydrating, this water typically contains around 10 grams of collagen, which is a protein that helps to support healthy hair, skin and nails.

While it's not the anti-aging cure-all some brands suggest it is, there is some research around its benefits, so enjoying a bottle every once in a while won't hurt.

Whole-Grain Pita Bread

Add a boost of nutrients and a little excitement to your sandwich by using whole-grain pita bread instead of sliced, white bread. Whole grain pita bread is a great choice because it's made with high-fiber whole grains and can be easily filled with spreads, veggies and cheese to create a delicious sandwich.

Research shows that whole-wheat bread is a healthy choice to reach for more often because it contains fiber, B vitamins, iron, zinc, copper, manganese, omega-3 fatty acids and magnesium—all of which work together to support our health, including lowering the risk of things like heart disease and colon cancer.

Organic Cranberry Juice

Most people associate cranberries with urinary tract health, which is accurate, but they may also support gut health, heart health and immune health (thanks to all that vitamin C!). Because cranberries can be quite bitter, some sweetness is needed to make it palatable. Cranberry juice cocktail uses added sugar to make it sweet, but instead go for a cranberry juice that's sweetened with 100% natural fruit juice. These options use apple or grape juices that are naturally on the sweeter side to help balance out the bitter.

Cranberry juice can be used in a variety of ways—you can add it to a smoothie recipe or use it to make a refreshing beverage to help keep you cool during the hot summer months.

Plant-Based Cilantro Dip

An easy way to increase your vegetable intake is to pair them with a delicious dip, such as Good Foods Plant-Based Cilantro Dip. This dip is packed with so much flavor and is completely dairy-free, making it a great allergy or vegan-friendly option.