This Portable "Table in a Bag" Makes Dinner Parties Possible Anywhere

When we say you can toss a table literally over your shoulder, you might be imagining one of those world's strongest human competitions or a stunt someone like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson might do in a movie. But get this: It's something you can—and likely will want to do—after learning about one of our newest entertaining obsessions.

Allow us to introduce you to the "Table in a Bag," a Crate & Barrel product that's apparently been flying under the radar for decades.

Table in a Bag $59.95 SHOP IT Crate and Barrel

One fan describes her "wicked awesome table" as an heirloom at this point: "I've had mine for more than 30 years. Oh, the stories it could tell! It's always in my vehicle ready to go."

She's not the only one who adores this picnic-perfect table; it's earned an average of 4.7 out of 5 stars from more than 700 reviews. While the Table in a Bag is not the height of regular dining room furniture (it's 27 ½ by 27 ½ inches across the top and 16 inches tall), it's an ideal size for serving two to four seated on the ground or in low lawn chairs.

While they're not exactly new, the Table in a Bag really blew up in popularity and came in handy during the last 15 months or so, reviewers say.

"My two daughters and I all have one and we use them all the time...outdoor concerts, picnics, beaches, and even on my front porch during COVID so I could have family over for takeout."

Some even had safely distant outdoor gatherings that were BYOT-style (bring your own table), which they arranged in a spacious circle with one table per guest. Others whipped them out for al fresco feasts in the woods:

Or lovely solo book outings with a nice bouquet of flowers and glass of wine. (Can we just hop into this photo right now, please?!).

Others rave about it as the gift for bridal showers and engagements so the recipients can use it for hosting comfortable gatherings any and everywhere. Simply pack it up in an over-the-shoulder sling bag, take the table to go, and reassemble wherever you could use a sturdy surface.