The Only Formula You Need to Make a Healthy Snack Mix
Make your own Chex-mix style snack with ease.
Whether you're craving an afternoon nosh or filling lunch boxes, whip up a snack mix fast with this formula. With a few flavor punches and a quick spin in the microwave, you'll have a healthy and tasty snack in no time. This formula is easily adapted and is the perfect crunchy snack. Check out the formula below, and get some of our favorite flavor combinations.
The Formula
Melt 6 Tbsp. of butter in a large microwaveable bowl and stir in seasonings. Add 2 cups of cereal and about 2 cups each of two different crunchy snacks—varying the texture, size, color and flavor—to the bowl. Add more of big fluffy items like popcorn and less of small, dense ones, such as peanuts.
Toss everything together to evenly coat with the butter mixture and microwave for 4 to 6 minutes, stirring every minute until the mixture is heated through and to make sure nothing is burning. (Alternatively, to make in the oven: Mix ingredients on a large rimmed baking sheet and toast at 250℉ for 45 minutes, stirring every 10 minutes.)
Seasonings
Use about ¼ cup for sweeteners, 2 Tbsp. for powders and spices, and a scant 1 Tbsp. for liquids.
- Honey
- Maple syrup
- Cheese powder
- Chile-lime seasoning
- Furikake seasoning
- Nutritional yeast
- Ranch seasoning
- Taco seasoning
- Hot sauce
- Soy sauce or tamari
- Worcestershire sauce
Cereal
- Rice Chex
- Wheat Chex
- Corn Chex
- Cheerios
- Kix
- Cornflakes
- Mini Shredded Wheat
Crunchy Snacks
- Cheese puffs
- Popcorn
- Chips
- Crumbled ramen noodles
- Pretzels
- Small crackers
- Nuts
Our Favorite Snack Mix Combos
California Cooler Ranch
Wheat Chex, almonds, wasabi peas, ranch seasoning
Old School Lunch
Kix, peanut butter-stuffed pretzels, potato chips, honey
The College
Rice Chex, crumbled instant ramen noodles, pretzels, furikake seasoning
Buffalo
Rice Chex, saltines, Cheez-Its, Buffalo-style hot sauce, garlic powder
Super Nacho
Corn Chex, sweet potato chips, cheese puffs, taco seasoning
Childhood Redux
Cheerios, popcorn, Goldfish crackers, chile-lime seasoning
This article originally appeared in EatingWell Magazine, March 2021.