The Only Formula You Need to Make a Healthy Snack Mix

Whether you're craving an afternoon nosh or filling lunch boxes, whip up a snack mix fast with this formula. With a few flavor punches and a quick spin in the microwave, you'll have a healthy and tasty snack in no time. This formula is easily adapted and is the perfect crunchy snack. Check out the formula below, and get some of our favorite flavor combinations.

The Formula

Melt 6 Tbsp. of butter in a large microwaveable bowl and stir in seasonings. Add 2 cups of cereal and about 2 cups each of two different crunchy snacks—varying the texture, size, color and flavor—to the bowl. Add more of big fluffy items like popcorn and less of small, dense ones, such as peanuts.

Toss everything together to evenly coat with the butter mixture and microwave for 4 to 6 minutes, stirring every minute until the mixture is heated through and to make sure nothing is burning. (Alternatively, to make in the oven: Mix ingredients on a large rimmed baking sheet and toast at 250℉ for 45 minutes, stirring every 10 minutes.)

Seasonings

Use about ¼ cup for sweeteners, 2 Tbsp. for powders and spices, and a scant 1 Tbsp. for liquids.

Honey

Maple syrup

Cheese powder

Chile-lime seasoning

Furikake seasoning

Nutritional yeast

Ranch seasoning

Taco seasoning

Hot sauce

Soy sauce or tamari

Worcestershire sauce

Cereal

Rice Chex

Wheat Chex

Corn Chex

Cheerios

Kix

Cornflakes

Mini Shredded Wheat

Crunchy Snacks

Cheese puffs

Popcorn

Chips

Crumbled ramen noodles

Pretzels

Small crackers

Nuts

Our Favorite Snack Mix Combos

California Cooler Ranch

Wheat Chex, almonds, wasabi peas, ranch seasoning

Old School Lunch

Kix, peanut butter-stuffed pretzels, potato chips, honey

The College

Rice Chex, crumbled instant ramen noodles, pretzels, furikake seasoning

Buffalo

Rice Chex, saltines, Cheez-Its, Buffalo-style hot sauce, garlic powder

Super Nacho

Corn Chex, sweet potato chips, cheese puffs, taco seasoning

Childhood Redux