These 5 Plant-Based Yogurts Have Less Than 4 Grams of Added Sugar—and Our Editors Can’t Stop Eating Them
These yogurts deserve a spot in your fridge.
Whether you add it to a smoothie, top it with granola or just enjoy on its own, yogurt is a healthy and delicious option. And now, creamy cultured dairy-free cups are filling up the yogurt aisle. To help you find the tastiest option, we tested 15 different plain varieties, and picked the best five. Read on to learn more about each yogurt and what to look for on a nutrition label.
Understanding a Yogurt Nutrition Label
The Sugar Situation
Some plain varieties of dairy-free yogurts have added sugar, anywhere from 1 to 9 grams. Look for ones with no more than 6 grams added sugar per serving (typically 5.3 oz., about ¾ cup).
Calorie Comparison
These yogurts provide anywhere from 70 to 170 calories per serving, so it pays to read the label. Oat-based ones tend to be on the low end, with higher-fat options like coconut-based yogurts at the higher end.
Pining for Protein
With less than 1 gram and up to 7 grams of protein per serving, none are equivalent to dairy-based yogurt (regular has about 9 grams protein per serving, while Greek has about 16 grams). Soy is the highest-protein option, at 7 grams per serving, but you can always up the protein by topping with nuts or seeds.
Calcium, Covered
Plain, regular and Greek dairy-based yogurts offer about 200-300mg calcium per serving and many plant-based yogurts are comparable. But unlike with cow's-milk versions, these are calcium-fortified. If you are looking for dairy-free yogurt to be a good source of calcium, opt for varieties that supply at 200 mg calcium (15% Daily Value).
5 Best Plant-Based Yogurts
Silk Plain Soymilk Dairy-Free Yogurt Alternative
The highest-protein option on the list, this choice also has the most dairy-like flavor.
110 cal, 0.5g sat fat, 7g protein, 260mg calcium, 4g added sugars
SoDelicious Unsweetened Plain Coconutmilk Yogurt Alternative
WIth a consistency most similar to traditional yogurt, this smooth yogurt has a tropical vibe—try it topped with fruit and granola.
80 cal, 5g sat fat, <1g protein, 370mg calcium, 0g added sugars
Almond Breeze Original Almondmilk Yogurt
If almond milk is your dairy-free drink of choice, you’ll love it in yogurt form too. It has a silky mouthfeel and slightly sweet flavor.
110 cal, 0.5g sat fat, 3g protein, 190mg calcium, 0g added sugars
Follow Your Heart Plain Dairy-Free Yogurt
The texture of this mild-flavored coconut-milk-based yogurt is thick and creamy, like Greek yogurt, making it a great pick for frozen treats, smoothie bowls and dips.
150 cal, 11g sat fat, 1g protein, 516mg calcium, 1g added sugars
This article originally appeared in EatingWell Magazine, March 2021.