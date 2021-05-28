These 5 Plant-Based Yogurts Have Less Than 4 Grams of Added Sugar—and Our Editors Can’t Stop Eating Them

Whether you add it to a smoothie, top it with granola or just enjoy on its own, yogurt is a healthy and delicious option. And now, creamy cultured dairy-free cups are filling up the yogurt aisle. To help you find the tastiest option, we tested 15 different plain varieties, and picked the best five. Read on to learn more about each yogurt and what to look for on a nutrition label.

Understanding a Yogurt Nutrition Label

The Sugar Situation

Some plain varieties of dairy-free yogurts have added sugar, anywhere from 1 to 9 grams. Look for ones with no more than 6 grams added sugar per serving (typically 5.3 oz., about ¾ cup).

Calorie Comparison

These yogurts provide anywhere from 70 to 170 calories per serving, so it pays to read the label. Oat-based ones tend to be on the low end, with higher-fat options like coconut-based yogurts at the higher end.

Pining for Protein

With less than 1 gram and up to 7 grams of protein per serving, none are equivalent to dairy-based yogurt (regular has about 9 grams protein per serving, while Greek has about 16 grams). Soy is the highest-protein option, at 7 grams per serving, but you can always up the protein by topping with nuts or seeds.

Calcium, Covered

Plain, regular and Greek dairy-based yogurts offer about 200-300mg calcium per serving and many plant-based yogurts are comparable. But unlike with cow's-milk versions, these are calcium-fortified. If you are looking for dairy-free yogurt to be a good source of calcium, opt for varieties that supply at 200 mg calcium (15% Daily Value).

5 Best Plant-Based Yogurts