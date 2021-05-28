5 Frozen Veggies to Always Have on Hand for Quick, Healthy Meals
Give polar produce the love it deserves—no peeling, slicing or dicing required!
When it comes to quick, healthy meals, there's nothing more helpful than frozen vegetables. Not only is it an easy, time-saving ingredient, but frozen vegetables pack all the nutrition of fresh—and won't go bad in your crisper drawer. Check out the five frozen vegetables we always have on hand.
5 Frozen Vegetables to Keep in Your Freezer
Chopped Spinach
Keeping a bag—as opposed to the solid brick—of these greens on hand means you can grab a handful here and there for any of your mealtime needs, like greening up an omelet or adding a vitamin K boost to a smoothie.
Recipe to Try: Cheesy Spinach Fritters
Mirepoix Blend
Stash this basic building-block combo (chopped carrots, celery and onion) in your freezer and save some serious prep time.
Recipe to Try: Parmesan White Beans
Frozen Peas
Keep a big bag on hand to pump up the veg in mac and cheese, fried rice or pasta or to puree into soups and dips.
Recipe to Try: Quinoa with Peas & Lemon
Cubed Butternut Squash
These ready-to-use chunks are super-versatile for mashing or sautéing.
Recipe to Try: Curried Mashed Butternut Squash
Broccoli & Cauliflower Blend
This family-friendly classic is great for casseroles, sautés and stir-fries.
Recipe to Try: Balsamic Broccoli & Cauliflower
This article originally appeared in EatingWell Magazine, April 2021.