5 Frozen Veggies to Always Have on Hand for Quick, Healthy Meals

When it comes to quick, healthy meals, there's nothing more helpful than frozen vegetables. Not only is it an easy, time-saving ingredient, but frozen vegetables pack all the nutrition of fresh—and won't go bad in your crisper drawer. Check out the five frozen vegetables we always have on hand.

5 Frozen Vegetables to Keep in Your Freezer

Chopped Spinach

Keeping a bag—as opposed to the solid brick—of these greens on hand means you can grab a handful here and there for any of your mealtime needs, like greening up an omelet or adding a vitamin K boost to a smoothie.

Cheesy Spinach Fritters Credit: Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh

Recipe to Try: Cheesy Spinach Fritters

Mirepoix Blend

Stash this basic building-block combo (chopped carrots, celery and onion) in your freezer and save some serious prep time.

Parmesan White Beans Credit: Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh

Recipe to Try: Parmesan White Beans

Frozen Peas

Keep a big bag on hand to pump up the veg in mac and cheese, fried rice or pasta or to puree into soups and dips.

Quinoa with Peas & Lemon Credit: Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh

Recipe to Try: Quinoa with Peas & Lemon

Cubed Butternut Squash

These ready-to-use chunks are super-versatile for mashing or sautéing.

Curried Mashed Butternut Squash Credit: Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh

Recipe to Try: Curried Mashed Butternut Squash

Broccoli & Cauliflower Blend

This family-friendly classic is great for casseroles, sautés and stir-fries.

Balsamic Broccoli & Cauliflower Credit: Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh