TikTok Is Going Wild for This $14 Microwave S'mores Maker from Amazon

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Besides our first ice cream cone of the season at our favorite local shop, little says "summer is here!" more than ooey-gooey s'mores. One bite of the stack of melty chocolate, roasted marshmallow and crispy graham crackers takes us back to childhood summer break.

But what's a nostalgic adult to do if there's no campfire or grill handy when we're in the mood to devour this timeless no-bake dessert? According to KitchenTikToking with Louise (and the more than 13 million people who have watched her video since Louise shared it just over 4 weeks ago), we're supposed to turn to our microwave and one budget-friendly, fire-free tool.

To use the Progressive Prep Solutions Microwave S'mores Maker (buy it: $13.94 on Amazon), fill the water reservoir, add your desired ingredients in stacks on the tray, lower the arm pieces to press down on the top of the s'mores, then heat in the microwave for 30 seconds.

microwave s'mores maker Amazon Progressive Prep Solutions Microwave S'mores Maker $14.17 SHOP IT Amazon

It's dishwasher-friendly, speedy and safe to use and has earned more than 1,800 5-star reviews on Amazon (with an average 4.4 out of 5-star rating).

"As silly as this little thing seems, it is actually a fantastic little product! Does its job and does it better than roasting over a fire," one reviewer raves. "We were all pretty surprised."

No wonder that video went viral! While this s'mores maker doesn't deliver that classic smoky flavor that you'd get from a marshmallow cooked over fire, it does offer the same melty goodness and in a less messy, super-safe and even quicker way.