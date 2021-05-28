From veggie nuggets to chicken meatballs, these dinners will be loved by all.

7 Kid-Friendly Frozen Foods to Help Get Dinner on the Table

Sometimes you don't have all night to make dinner and that's when frozen foods can come in handy. But with so many options in the grocery store aisle, it can be hard to figure out what the best, and healthiest, choice is. That's why we've pulled together a list of these kid-friendly frozen foods so you can get dinner on the table in record time (and sneak in some veggies along the way).

7 Kid-Friendly Frozen Foods

Earth’s Best Veggie Medley Nuggets

Instead of chicken, these vegetarian nuggets are packed with a combo of carrots, green beans, spinach, zucchini and kale. Plus, they're dairy- and gluten-free.

90 cal, 1g protein, 0g fiber, 150mg sodium, <1g sugar (0g added)

Dr. Praeger’s Littles

These tater-tot-like dippables in shapes like dinos, stars and bears combine potatoes with other veggies for four different flavors: kale, spinach, broccoli and sweet potato.

130-160 cal, 2-3g protein, 1-4g fiber, 200-290mg sodium, 0-7g sugar (0-3g added)

Happy Fish Salmon

Fish-shaped salmon fillets make anyone want to eat more of this healthy protein. Made with just salmon, salt and pepper, they cook from frozen in 8 minutes.

210 cal, 20g protein, 0g fiber, 565mg sodium, 0g sugar

Brazi Bites Empanadas

These mini hand pies are perfect for little appetites. Fillings like chickpeas and veggies or chicken and cheese are packed into a flaky gluten-free crust.

200-230 cal, 6-11g protein, 1-2g fiber, 340-430mg sodium, 0-1g sugar (0 added)

Birds Eye Steamfresh Veggie Pasta Spaghetti Style Marinara

Noodles made from zucchini and lentils combine with tomato sauce in this ready-in-minutes meal that's a perfect pairing for meatballs.

160 cal, 8g protein, 2g fiber, 240mg sodium, 3g sugar (<1g added)

Kidfresh Chicken Meatballs

Celery, onions and carrots add flavor in these blended meatballs. Plus they've got whole-grain breadcrumbs in the mix for a well-rounded bite.

140 cal, 10g protein, 1g fiber, 440mg sodium, 1g sugar (0g added)

Cece’s Veggie Co Dinos & Cheese

Dinosaur-shaped white sweet potato (milder in flavor than its orange counterpart) stands in for pasta, adding fiber and potassium to this kiddo-size heat-and-eat bowl of "mac and cheese." (Or try EatingWell's own Vermont Cheddar Mac & Cheese. This frozen meal has a creamy cheese sauce but also comes with a full cup of broccoli and pasta made from whole grains.)