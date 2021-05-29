ThePrep: A Week of Satisfying Dinners to Kick Off Summer

To celebrate the start of the summer season, I’m cooking up this week of satisfying dinners that feature the best flavors of the season and are high in protein, to keep you feeling satisfied all week long.

In the winter here in Vermont, when there are no leaves to block the view, my husband and I get a little glimpse of Lake Champlain from our bedroom window. We always joke that when we go to sell our house we'll somehow sneak "lake views" into the listing, even though we can barely see it. I know we've finally made it to summer when the trees are so full of leaves I can no longer see the little bit of the lake—and we just reached that point! To celebrate the start of the summer season, I'm cooking up this week of satisfying dinners that feature the best flavors of the season and are high in protein, to keep you feeling satisfied all week long.

Your Meal Plan

Grilled Pork Chops with Chile & Pineapple

I grew up in a rural part of New Jersey surrounded by farms and in the summer we had fresh sweet corn almost every single night. I'm happy to eat it plain or with some butter and salt but there are so many yummy ways to dress it up, like with pesto or a lemony-garlic butter. On Sunday, I'll be munching down on a cob alongside the oh-so-summery Grilled Pork Chops with Chile & Pineapple. If you haven't had grilled pineapple before, get ready for it to be a regular on your summer menu! The grill gets plenty more use this week with Monday's Greek Turkey Burgers with Spinach, Feta & Tzatziki (because you have to have some sort of burger on Memorial Day, right?) and Wednesday's Herb-Grilled Chicken Frites.

Wednesday is supposed to be the warmest day of the week, so I'm making the No-Cook Black Bean Salad. I love this salad anytime of the year but especially on those warmer nights where I want something easy that doesn't require cooking. There's already 11 grams of filling protein in this salad, thanks to the black beans, but if you want to add some chicken or shrimp on top, you certainly can.

Sunday: Grilled Pork Chops with Chile & Pineapple with corn on the cob

Get the shopping list here.

Meal-Prep Breakfast

Tomato-Parmesan Mini Quiches

I haven't meal-prepped muffin-tin eggs in a few weeks and I miss them! This mini quiche recipe uses deli ham to create a kind of "cup" for the cheesy, tomato-basil egg mixture to sit in. Yum!

Get the Recipe: Tomato-Parmesan Mini Quiches

Treat Yourself

bourbon honey goldrush

I'm on a honey-and-lemon kick and this Bourbon & Honey Gold Rush Cocktail is calling my name! It's similar to the Bee's Knees Cocktail that was in the newsletter last week, so if you liked that, then you'll love this smooth sipper.

Get the Recipe: Bourbon & Honey Gold Rush Cocktail