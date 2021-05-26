TikTok's 4-Ingredient Boozy Strawberries Taste Like Bite-Size Daiquiris
No cocktail shaker, blender or fancy equipment required!
Craving a pint-sized happy hour—or simply in the mood for a cocktail but don't want to stress over shaking one up yourself? Allow us to introduce quite possibly *the* coolest recipe of summer: 4-Ingredient Strawberry Daiquiri Bites!
Just like the icy cocktail they're inspired by, these TikTok-trending boozy berries are cool and refreshing, packed with sweet-tart flavor and spiked with a bit of rum. But unlike the regular frozen cocktails, these don't require a blender or juicer, offer a few vitamins from the berries and pack an itty-bitty boozy punch. (Translation: Less risk for a pounding headache the next day.)
A TikTok demo of the Strawberry Daiquiri Bites originally developed at Food Network Kitchen has been viewed more than 4 million times since it was posted just 2 weeks ago, and we have to admit we added a few views to that tally to try to master exactly how to DIY. It's surprisingly easy to score this vacation in a bite:
- In a liquid measuring cup, mix 1 ¼ cups white rum (like Bacardi Silver; buy it: $19.99 for 1 liter, Drizly) and fresh-squeezed lime juice.
- Clean 1 quart, or about 20 just-ripe strawberries. Poke several holes in each berry with a toothpick. Similar to a poke cake, you're creating little "tunnels" for the liquid to soak right in.)
- In a small baking dish, loaf pan or pie pan, tightly tuck the strawberries stem-side up.
- Pour the rum mixture over the berries, cover them with plastic wrap first, then a layer of foil on top.
- Refrigerate for 6 to 12 hours.
- Remove the berries from the refrigerator, uncover, then strain off the liquid. (Wait! Don't dump it down the drain; the recipe creators suggest adding the extra rum mixture to a pitcher filled with ice, then stir in ½ cup simple syrup, 2 cups of water, fresh mint and lime.
- In a shallow bowl, add 1 cup of sugar. Roll each rum-soaked berry around to coat fully in sugar, working as quickly as possible so the sugar doesn't turn into a syrup.
- Share with your over-21 friends and enjoy immediately.
The berries stay delightfully firm, even after several hours of soaking, and each holds about ½ ounce rum. In our opinion, that's just enough to lend vacation vibes—without causing a Ina Garten cosmo-sized hangover. (That is, if you stick to 2 or so per person!)
For Memorial Day weekend shindigs to 4th of July festivities or to any ol' evening that could use a hint of good spirits, we're already sold on the idea of these daiquiri-inspired boozy berries. In fact, we're already dreamy about ways to mix things up:
- Stem, slice and toss the Strawberry Daiquiri Bites into a fruit salad with non-boozy blackberries.
- Stem, quarter and and stack a couple Strawberry Daiquiri Bites atop a biscuit along with whipped cream for a grown-up strawberry shortcake.
- Trade the rum for tequila for strawberry margarita bites. Cheers!