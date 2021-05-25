This Healthy Habit Can Help Reduce Your Dementia Risk—and It Has Nothing to Do with Diet or Exercise

A growing body of research suggests that a lot of our dementia risk is in our own hands.

According to the meta-analysis of 21 previous studies playing music—rather than just listening to it—can improve quality of life and mood while slowing the progression of dementia or mild cognitive impairment (MCI). The study defines MCI as "a preclinical state between normal cognitive aging and Alzheimer's disease."

This new finding might be relevant to more of us than you'd probably guess: About 20% of Americans 65 and older experience some form of MCI, which often progresses to officially diagnosable forms of dementia, including Alzheimer's disease.

Previous research has hinted at the fact that music as a hobby in general (say, listening or singing along) may be able to improve the quality of life among seniors with MCI. In this study, scientists at the University of Pittsburgh dug into already-completed studies involving 1,472 people and discovered that active participation in music can yield a small but significant positive outcome on cognitive health and sharpness. The beneficial effect of music participation is about on par with the advantages of regular exercise. (ICYMI, walking just 3 times per week could reduce your dementia risk.)

"Participating in music, like singing in a choir or playing in a drum circle, is a safe, engaging activity that our research demonstrates can support cognition at a critical time for older adults facing cognitive decline," says study lead author Jennie L. Dorris. "Based on this research, what we were able to find is that active music making, no matter the type, is helpful for general thinking and memory."

Looking forward, the team of study authors from the University of Pittsburgh hope to analyze more about how improvisation while playing music might benefit the brains of those with MCI, plus the potential dementia-preventing properties of music.