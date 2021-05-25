30-Day Low-Carb Mediterranean Meal Plan for Summer
Enjoy a month of summer's best low-carb Mediterranean recipes in this delicious and nutritious 30-day plan.
While most of us aren't lucky enough to spend our summer soaking up the sun on the coast of the Mediterranean Sea, we can at least eat like we do, thanks to this 30-day low-carb Mediterranean meal plan—and enjoy the health benefits of doing so. Though the Mediterranean diet works well in all seasons, it's particularly delicious and fun to follow during the warmer months when fresh, seasonal produce—a staple of the diet—is so plentiful. In this version, we opt for a low carb Mediterranean plan. We aimed to keep the carbs around 100 grams per day, which is about half the typical amount of carbohydrates in a diet of this calorie level, but not so low that you'll miss out on important nutrients, like fiber.
Because many people follow meal plans for weight loss, we capped the calorie level at 1,500 calories per day, which is a level where most people will lose 1 to 2 pounds per week. Plus, we include modifications for 1,200 and 2,000 calories per day, so this plan can work for those with varying calorie needs.
Health Benefits of the Mediterranean Diet:
- Healthier Hearts: Research shows that people who follow this healthy eating plan have lower rates of heart disease and stroke. Likely playing a role is the diets similarity to the anti-inflammatory diet. Less inflammation leads to better health all around, but particularly when it comes to improving our heart health.
- Brain Benefits: Studies show that people who follow this healthy eating plan have a decreased risk of developing Alzheimer's disease and memory decline. One study even showed that the Mediterranean diet can reduce the brain's age by 5 years.
- Weight Loss: Those who follow the Mediterranean diet tend to have an easier time maintaining a healthy weight than those following other plans. A likely benefit for weight loss and maintenance is the diet's high-fiber content, which is a nutrient that helps keep us feeling full and satisfied for longer afer a meal. This plan provides at least 30 grams of fiber per day.
- Lower Diabetes Risk: People who eat the Mediterranean way tend to have better blood sugar control and lower their risk of developing diabetes. This lower-carb version is particularly great for those struggling to improve their blood sugars and glycemic control.
Read More: Why is the Mediterranean Diet So Healthy?
What to Eat on a Low-Carb Mediterranean Diet:
- Leafy greens
- Tomatoes
- Eggplant
- Vegetables
- Fruits, especially berries
- Herbs and spices
- Salmon and other fish
- Shellfish
- Olives and olive oil
- Avocado
- Nuts and natural nut butters
- Legumes
- Seeds, chia seeds and flax seeds
Week 1
How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:
- Make Greek Muffin-Tin Omelets with Feta & Peppers to have for breakfast on Days 3 & 4. Freeze remaining servings to have later this month.
- Prepare Brussels Sprouts Salad with Crunchy Chickpeas to have for lunch on Days 2 through 5.
Day 1
Breakfast (339 calories)
- 1 serving Avocado & Kale Omelet
A.M. Snack (206 calories)
- ¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds
Lunch (360 calories)
P.M. Snack (137 calories)
- 6 dried walnut halves
- 1 medium peach
Dinner (459 calories)
- 1 serving Grilled Salmon with Tomatoes & Basil
- 2 cups mixed greens
- ½ an avocado, sliced
- 1 serving Lemon-Basil Vinaigrette
Daily Totals: 1,503 calories, 74 g protein, 77 g carbohydrate, 34 g fiber, 107 g fat, 993 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 medium peach and omit the avocado at dinner.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast to breakfast, increase to ⅓ cup walnut halves at the P.M. snack and increase to 1 whole avocado at dinner.
Day 2
Breakfast (325 calories)
- 1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt
- ¼ cup blackberries
- 3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts
A.M. Snack (187 calories)
- 1 plum
- 12 dried walnut halves
Lunch (337 calories)
P.M. Snack (206 calories)
- ¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds
Dinner (431 calories)
- 1 serving Caprese Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms
- 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad
Daily Totals: 1,486 calories, 59 g protein, 84 g carbohydrate, 33 g fiber, 111 g fat, 983 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the walnuts at the A.M. snack and change the P.M. snack to 1 cup blackberries.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Increase to 4 Tbsp. chopped walnuts at breakfast, increase to ⅓ cup dried walnut halves at the A.M. snack plus add 1 medium apple with 3 Tbsp. almond butter to lunch.
Day 3
Breakfast (285 calories)
A.M. Snack (238 calories)
- ½ cup raspberries
- ¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds
Lunch (337 calories)
P.M. Snack (227 calories)
- 1 ½ cups kefir
- 1 cup blackberries
Dinner (411 calories)
Daily Totals: 1,497 calories, 80 g protein, 107 g carbohydrate, 34 g fiber, 87 g fat, 1,625 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the almonds at the A.M. snack and reduce to ¾ cup kefir at the P.M. snack.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add ⅓ cup almonds to the P.M. snack plus add 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.
Day 4
Breakfast (285 calories)
A.M. Snack (206 calories)
¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds
Lunch (337 calories)
P.M. Snack (157 calories)
- 12 dried walnut halves
Dinner (517 calories)
- 1 serving Greek Salad with Edamame
- 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast
Daily Totals: 1,501 calories, 59 g protein, 100 g carbohydrate, 36 g fiber, 104 g fat, 1,599 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 plum and change the P.M. snack to ¼ cup blueberries.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Increase to ⅓ cup almonds at the A.M. snack, add 1 medium apple with 3 Tbsp. almond butter at lunch plus increase to ⅓ cup walnuts at the P.M. snack.
Day 5
Breakfast (325 calories)
- 1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt
- ¼ cup blackberries
- 3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts
A.M. Snack (59 calories)
- 1 medium peach
Lunch (337 calories)
P.M. Snack (248 calories)
- ¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds
- ½ cup blueberries
Dinner (519 calories)
- 1 serving Grilled Chicken with Red Pepper-Pecan Romesco Sauce
- 2 cups mixed greens
- ½ an avocado, sliced
- 1 serving Lemon-Basil Vinaigrette
Daily Totals: 1,488 calories, 76 g protein, 98 g carbohydrate, 36 g fiber, 96 g fat, 1,079 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Reduce to 1 ½ Tbsp. walnuts at breakfast and omit the almonds at the P.M. snack.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add ⅓ cup almonds to the A.M. snack, add 1 medium peach to lunch and increase to 1 whole avocado at dinner.
Day 6
Breakfast (325 calories)
- 1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt
- ¼ cup blackberries
- 3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts
A.M. Snack (64 calories)
- 1 cup raspberries
Lunch (352 calories)
- 1 serving Salmon-Stuffed Avocados
- 1 medium peach
P.M. Snack (258 calories)
- 1 cup blackberries
- 15 dried walnut halves
Dinner (523 calories)
- 1 serving Mojito-Marinated Chicken Kebabs
- 1 serving Cucumber & Avocado Salad
Daily Totals: 1,522 calories, 100 g protein, 93 g carbohydrate, 36 g fiber, 90 g fat, 1,152 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the walnuts at breakfast and the P.M. snack.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Increase to 4 Tbsp. walnuts at breakfast, add ⅓ cup almonds to the A.M. snack, increase to ⅓ cup walnuts at the P.M. snack plus add add ⅔ cup cooked quinoa to dinner.
Day 7
Breakfast (339 calories)
- 1 serving Avocado & Kale Omelet
A.M. Snack (249 calories)
- ⅔ cup raspberries
- ¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds
Lunch (352 calories)
- 1 serving Salmon-Stuffed Avocados
- 1 medium peach
P.M. Snack (131 calories)
- 1 cup low-fat plain kefir
- ¼ cup blueberries
Dinner (429 calories)
- 1 serving Charred Shrimp & Pesto Buddha Bowls
Daily Totals: 1,500 calories, 88 g protein, 97 g carbohydrate, 31 g fiber, 91 g fat, 1,526 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the almonds at the A.M. snack and omit the kefir at the P.M. snack.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add ⅓ cup almonds to the P.M. snack plus add 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.
Week 2
How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:
- Make Chicken Satay Bowls with Spicy Peanut Sauce to have for lunch on days 9 through 12.
Day 8
Breakfast (325 calories)
- 1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt
- ¼ cup blackberries
- 3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts
A.M. Snack (206 calories)
- ¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds
Lunch (384 calories)
- 1 serving Green Salad with Edamame & Beets
- 1 medium peach
P.M. Snack (118 calories)
- 9 dried walnut halves
Dinner (478 calories)
- 1 serving Greek Grilled Salmon Kebabs Tzatziki & Green Beans
- ½ cup quinoa, cooked
Daily Totals: 1,510 calories, 96 g protein, 112 g carbohydrate, 30 g fiber, 80 g fat, 1,461 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 plum and omit the quinoa at dinner.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Increase to ⅓ cup almonds at the A.M. snack, increase to ⅓ cup walnuts and add 1 medium peach at the P.M. snack plus add 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.
Day 9
Breakfast (326 calories)
A.M. Snack (119 calories)
- ½ cup low-fat plain kefir
- 1 cup raspberries
Lunch (351 calories)
P.M. Snack (268 calories)
- 1 cup blackberries
- ¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds
Dinner (430 calories)
- 1 serving Zucchini Noodles with Pesto & Chicken
Daily Totals: 1,494 calories, 80 g protein, 81 g carbohydrate, 30 g fiber, 100 g fat, 1,283 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to ½ cup raspberries and omit the almonds at the P.M. snack.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add ⅓ cup almonds to the A.M. snack plus add 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.
Day 10
Breakfast (285 calories)
A.M. Snack (64 calories)
- 1 cup raspberries
Lunch (351 calories)
P.M. Snack (248 calories)
- ¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds
- ½ cup blueberries
Dinner (540 calories)
- 1 serving Vegetarian Niçoise Salad
- 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast
Daily Totals: 1,488 calories, 70 g protein, 109 g carbohydrate, 33 g fiber, 90 g fat, 1,898 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the peach at breakfast and omit the almonds at the P.M. snack.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt to breakfast and add ⅓ cup almonds and 1 medium peach to the A.M. snack.
Day 11
Breakfast (285 calories)
A.M. Snack (270 calories)
- 1 cup raspberries
- ¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds
Lunch (351 calories)
P.M. Snack (62 calories)
- 1 cup blackberries
Dinner (540 calories)
Daily Totals: 1,508 calories, 83 g protein, 90 g carbohydrate, 34 g fiber, 96 g fat, 1,787 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the peach at breakfast and change the A.M. snack to 1/2 cup raspberries.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast to breakfast, 1 medium peach to lunch and 1/3 cup almonds to the P.M. snack.
Day 12
Breakfast (326 calories)
A.M. Snack (206 calories)
- ¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds
Lunch (351 calories)
P.M. Snack (131 calories)
- 10 dried walnut halves
Dinner (496 calories)
- 1 serving No-Cook Black Bean Salad
- 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast
Daily Totals: 1,510 calories, 62 g protein, 99 g carbohydrate, 32 g fiber, 104 g fat, 1,316 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the P.M. snack to 1/2 cup sliced cucumber and omit the Everything Bagel Avocado Toast at dinner.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 medium apple with 3 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast and increase to 1/3 cup dried walnut halves at the P.M. snack.
Day 13
Breakfast (326 calories)
A.M. Snack (225 calories)
- ¼ cup dried walnut halves
- 1 cup blackberries
Lunch (305 calories)
- 1 serving Tomato, Cucumber & White-Bean Salad with Basil Vinaigrette
- 1 medium peach
P.M. Snack (206 calories)
- ¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds
Dinner (442 calories)
Daily Totals: 1,504 calories, 58 g protein, 97 g carbohydrate, 31 g fiber, 106 g fat, 797 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the walnuts at the A.M. snack and change the P.M. snack to 1 medium peach.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 medium apple with 1 1/2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast and add 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.
Day 14
Breakfast (285 calories)
A.M. Snack (163 calories)
- 1 cup low-fat plain kefir
- 1 cup sliced strawberries
Lunch (305 calories)
- 1 serving Tomato, Cucumber & White-Bean Salad with Basil Vinaigrette
- 1 medium peach
P.M. Snack (278 calories)
- ⅓ cup dried walnut halves
- 1 cup blackberries
Dinner (454 calories)
- 1 serving Mediterranean Portobello Mushroom Pizzas with Arugula Salad
- 1 serving Traditional Greek Salad
Daily Totals: 1,484 calories, 59 g protein, 134 g carbohydrate, 35 g fiber, 87 g fat, 1,823 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the strawberries at the A.M. snack and omit the walnuts at the P.M. snack.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast to breakfast and 20 almonds to the A.M. snack plus increase to 2 servings Traditional Greek Salad at dinner.
Week 3
How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:
- Prepare Spinach & Strawberry Meal-Prep Salad to have for lunch on Days 16 through 19.
Day 15
Breakfast (296 calories)
- 1 serving Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries
A.M. Snack (30 calories)
- 1 plum
Lunch (360 calories)
P.M. Snack (206 calories)
- ¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds
Dinner (593 calories)
- 1 serving Greek Salmon Salad
- 1 serving White Bean & Avocado Toast
Daily Totals: 1,486 calories, 78 g protein, 125 g carbohydrate, 43 g fiber, 84 g fat, 1,989 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Reduce to 20 almonds at the P.M. snack and omit the White Bean & Avocado Toast at dinner.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 medium apple with 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast and add 1/4 cup almonds to the A.M. snack.
Day 16
Breakfast (285 calories)
A.M. Snack (174 calories)
- 1 cup low-fat plain kefir
- 1 cup raspberries
Lunch (374 calories)
P.M. Snack (268 calories)
- 1 cup blackberries
- ¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds
Dinner (417 calories)
- 1 serving Lemon Chicken Piccata
- 1 serving Cucumber, Tomato & Feta Salad
Daily Totals: 1,518 calories, 88 g protein, 96 g carbohydrate, 30 g fiber, 89 g fat, 1,743 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the kefir at the A.M. snack and omit the almonds at the P.M. snack.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 15 dried walnut halves to the A.M. snack plus add 1 medium apple with 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to lunch.
Day 17
Breakfast (325 calories)
- 1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt
- ¼ cup blackberries
- 3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts
A.M. Snack (163 calories)
- 1 cup low-fat plain kefir
- 1 cup sliced strawberries
Lunch (374 calories)
P.M. Snack (206 calories)
- ¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds
Dinner (415 calories)
Daily Totals: 1,483 calories, 82 g protein, 106 g carbohydrate, 30 g fiber, 87 g fat, 1,279 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit kefir at the A.M. snack and change the P.M. snack to 1 plum.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 15 dried walnut halves to the A.M. snack plus add 1 medium apple with 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to lunch.
Day 18
Breakfast (325 calories)
- 1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt
- ¼ cup blackberries
- 3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts
A.M. Snack (216 calories)
- 1 cup blackberries
- 20 dry-roasted unsalted almonds
Lunch (374 calories)
P.M. Snack (169 calories)
- 1 cup raspberries
- 8 dried walnut halves
Dinner (419 calories)
- 1 serving Eggs in Tomato Sauce with Chickpeas & Spinach
- 1-oz. slice whole-wheat baguette
Daily Totals: 1,502 calories, 81 g protein, 113 g carbohydrate, 35 g fiber, 87 g fat, 1,453 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the almonds at the A.M. snack and change the P.M. snack to 1 plum.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 medium apple with 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to lunch plus increase to 24 dried walnut halves at the P.M. snack.
Day 19
Breakfast (325 calories)
- 1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt
- ¼ cup blackberries
- 3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts
A.M. Snack (203 calories)
- 1 cup raspberries
- 18 dry-roasted unsalted almonds
Lunch (374 calories)
P.M. Snack (225 calories)
- 1 cup blackberries
- ¼ cup dried walnut halves
Dinner (394 calories)
Daily Totals: 1,520 calories, 91 g protein, 81 g carbohydrate, 29 g fiber, 98 g fat, 1,011 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the almonds at the A.M. snack and omit the walnuts at the P.M. snack.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 medium apple with 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to lunch and add 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast to dinner.
Day 20
Breakfast (325 calories)
- 1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt
- ¼ cup blackberries
- 3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts
A.M. Snack (265 calories)
- 1 medium peach
- ¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds
Lunch (325 calories)
- 1 serving Green Salad with Edamame & Beets
P.M. Snack (161 calories)
- 1 plum
- 10 dried walnut halves
Dinner (429 calories)
- 1 serving Charred Shrimp & Pesto Buddha Bowls
Daily Totals: 1,505 calories, 88 g protein, 102 g carbohydrate, 30 g fiber, 88 g fat, 1,333 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the almonds at the A.M. snack and change the P.M. snack to 6 dried walnut halves.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 medium apple with 1 1/2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to lunch and add 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.
Day 21
Breakfast (296 calories)
- 1 serving Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries
A.M. Snack (206 calories)
- ¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds
Lunch (325 calories)
- 1 serving Green Salad with Edamame & Beets
P.M. Snack (110 calories)
- 1 cup low-fat plain kefir
Dinner (565 calories)
- 1 serving Easy Grilled Shrimp with Cilantro Salsa Verde
- 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad
Daily Totals: 1,502 calories, 86 g protein, 100 g carbohydrate, 37 g fiber, 88 g fat, 1,912 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 plum and change the P.M. snack to 1/4 cup sliced cucumber.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 medium apple to breakfast, add 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast to lunch and add 1/3 cup dried walnut halves to the P.M. snack.
Week 4
How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:
- Make Parmesan & Vegetable Muffin-Tin Omelets to have for breakfast on Days 23 through 25 and 28.
- Prepare Spinach & Artichoke Salad with Parmesan Vinaigrette to have for lunch on Days 23 through 26.
Day 22
Breakfast (326 calories)
A.M. Snack (172 calories)
- 1 cup blackberries
- 1 cup low-fat plain kefir
Lunch (363 calories)
- 1 serving Green Goddess Salad with Chickpeas
- 1 medium peach
P.M. Snack (206 calories)
- ¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds
Dinner (424 calories)
- 1 serving Easy Salmon Cakes with Arugula Salad
Daily Totals: 1,490 calories, 80 g protein, 116 g carbohydrate, 31 g fiber, 83 g fat, 1,199 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the kefir at the A.M. snack and change the P.M. snack to 1 plum.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 15 dried walnut halves to the A.M. snack plus add 1 whole avocado, sliced, to dinner.
Day 23
Breakfast (262 calories)
A.M. Snack (174 calories)
- 1 cup low-fat plain kefir
- 1 cup raspberries
Lunch (383 calories)
P.M. Snack (206 calories)
- ¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds
Dinner (496 calories)
- 1 serving Hummus-Crusted Chicken
- 1 serving Traditional Greek Salad
Daily Totals: 1,520 calories, 96 g protein, 92 g carbohydrate, 30 g fiber, 90 g fat, 1,914 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the kefir at the A.M. snack and change the P.M. snack to 1/4 cup sliced cucumber.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 medium apple with 3 Tbsp. almond butter to breakfast plus increase to 1/3 cup almonds at the P.M. snack.
Day 24
Breakfast (262 calories)
A.M. Snack (216 calories)
- 1 cup blackberries
- 20 dry-roasted unsalted almonds
Lunch (383 calories)
P.M. Snack (227 calories)
- 1 cup raspberries
- ¼ cup dried walnut halves
Dinner (396 calories)
- 1 serving Grilled Fish with Peperonata
Daily Totals: 1,484 calories, 78 g protein, 90 g carbohydrate, 36 g fiber, 95 g fat, 1,462 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Reduce to 7 almonds at the A.M. snack and omit the walnuts at the P.M. snack.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 medium apple with 3 Tbsp. almond butter to breakfast and add 10 dried walnut halves to the A.M. snack.
Day 25
Breakfast (262 calories)
A.M. Snack (262 calories)
- ¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds
- ⅔ cup blueberries
Lunch (383 calories)
P.M. Snack (167 calories)
- 8 dried walnut halves
- 1 cup blackberries
Dinner (430 calories)
- 1 serving Zucchini Noodles with Pesto & Chicken
Daily Totals: 1,503 calories, 75 g protein, 89 g carbohydrate, 30 g fiber, 101 g fat, 1,598 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories:Omit the almonds at the A.M. snack and omit the walnuts at the P.M. snack.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 medium apple with 3 Tbsp. almond butter to breakfast plus increase to 15 dried walnut halves at the P.M. snack.
Day 26
Breakfast (325 calories)
- 1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt
- ¼ cup blackberries
- 3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts
A.M. Snack (265 calories
- ¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds
- 1 medium peach
Lunch (383 calories)
P.M. Snack (174 calories)
- 1 cup raspberries
- 1 cup low-fat plain kefir
Dinner (378 calories)
- 1 serving Shrimp Cobb Salad with Dijon Dressing
Daily Totals: 1,523 calories, 93 g protein, 102 g carbohydrate, 30 g fiber, 90 g fat, 1,265 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the almonds at the A.M. snack and omit the kefir at the P.M. snack.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 22 dried walnut halves to the P.M. snack and add 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast to dinner.
Day 27
Breakfast (325 calories)
- 1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt
- ¼ cup blackberries
- 3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts
A.M. Snack (163 calories)
- 10 dried walnut halves
- ½ cup raspberries
Lunch (360 calories)
P.M. Snack (146 calories)
- ¾ cup blueberries
- ¾ cup low-fat plain kefir
Dinner (523 calories)
- 1 serving Mojito-Marinated Chicken Kebabs
- 1 serving Cucumber & Avocado Salad
Daily Totals: 1,517 calories, 90 g protein, 100 g carbohydrate, 30 g fiber, 89 g fat, 1,153 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1/2 cup sliced cucumber and change the P.M. snack to 1/3 cup sliced bell pepper.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Increase to 18 dried walnut halves at the A.M. snack, add 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast to lunch and add 1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to the P.M. snack.
Day 28
Breakfast (262 calories)
A.M. Snack (237 calories)
- ¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds
- 1 plum
Lunch (360 calories)
P.M. Snack (222 calories)
- ¼ cup dried walnut halves
- 1 medium peach
Dinner (400 calories)
- 1 serving Salmon with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce
Daily Totals: 1,481 calories, 66 g protein, 110 g carbohydrate, 31 g fiber, 91 g fat, 1,142 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the almonds at the A.M. snack and reduce to 8 dried walnut halves at the P.M. snack.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 medium apple with 3 Tbsp. almond butter to breakfast, increase to 1/3 cup almonds at the A.M. snack plus add 1 medium peach to lunch.
Week 5
Day 29
Breakfast (325 calories)
- 1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt
- ¼ cup blackberries
- 3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts
A.M. Snack (265 calories)
- ¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds
- 1 medium peach
Lunch (324 calories)
- 1 serving Salmon-Stuffed Avocados
- 1 plum
P.M. Snack (172 calories)
- 1 cup low-fat plain kefir
- 1 cup blackberries
Dinner (413 calories)
- 1 serving Herby Mediterranean Fish with Wilted Greens & Mushrooms
- 1 serving Cucumber & Avocado Salad
Daily Totals: 1,498 calories, 90 g protein, 102 g carbohydrate, 31 g fiber, 90 g fat, 1,483 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the almonds at the A.M. snack and omit the kefir at the P.M. snack.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 24 dried walnut halves to the P.M. snack plus increase to 2 servings Cucumber & Avocado Salad at dinner.
Day 30
Breakfast (325 calories)
- 1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt
- ¼ cup blackberries
- 3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts
A.M. Snack (64 calories)
- 1 cup raspberries
Lunch (324 calories)
- 1 serving Salmon-Stuffed Avocados
- 1 plum
P.M. Snack (281 calories)
- 1 cup blueberries
- 15 dried walnut halves
Dinner (530 calories)
- 1 serving Spiced Grilled Chicken with Cauliflower "Rice" Tabbouleh
- 1 serving Traditional Greek Salad
Daily Totals: 1,523 calories, 89 g protein, 90 g carbohydrate, 30 g fiber, 97 g fat, 1,425 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Reduce to 6 walnuts at the P.M. snack and omit the Traditional Greek Salad at dinner.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 medium peach to breakfast, add 1/3 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to the A.M. snack plus increase to 25 dried walnut halves at the P.M. snack.