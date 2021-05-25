30-Day Low-Carb Mediterranean Meal Plan for Summer

Enjoy a month of summer's best low-carb Mediterranean recipes in this delicious and nutritious 30-day plan.

While most of us aren't lucky enough to spend our summer soaking up the sun on the coast of the Mediterranean Sea, we can at least eat like we do, thanks to this 30-day low-carb Mediterranean meal plan—and enjoy the health benefits of doing so. Though the Mediterranean diet works well in all seasons, it's particularly delicious and fun to follow during the warmer months when fresh, seasonal produce—a staple of the diet—is so plentiful. In this version, we opt for a low carb Mediterranean plan. We aimed to keep the carbs around 100 grams per day, which is about half the typical amount of carbohydrates in a diet of this calorie level, but not so low that you'll miss out on important nutrients, like fiber.

Because many people follow meal plans for weight loss, we capped the calorie level at 1,500 calories per day, which is a level where most people will lose 1 to 2 pounds per week. Plus, we include modifications for 1,200 and 2,000 calories per day, so this plan can work for those with varying calorie needs.

Health Benefits of the Mediterranean Diet:

Healthier Hearts: Research shows that people who follow this healthy eating plan have lower rates of heart disease and stroke. Likely playing a role is the diets similarity to the anti-inflammatory diet. Less inflammation leads to better health all around, but particularly when it comes to improving our heart health.

Brain Benefits: Studies show that people who follow this healthy eating plan have a decreased risk of developing Alzheimer's disease and memory decline. One study even showed that the Mediterranean diet can reduce the brain's age by 5 years.

Weight Loss: Those who follow the Mediterranean diet tend to have an easier time maintaining a healthy weight than those following other plans. A likely benefit for weight loss and maintenance is the diet's high-fiber content, which is a nutrient that helps keep us feeling full and satisfied for longer afer a meal. This plan provides at least 30 grams of fiber per day.

Lower Diabetes Risk: People who eat the Mediterranean way tend to have better blood sugar control and lower their risk of developing diabetes. This lower-carb version is particularly great for those struggling to improve their blood sugars and glycemic control.

What to Eat on a Low-Carb Mediterranean Diet:

Leafy greens

Tomatoes

Eggplant

Vegetables

Fruits, especially berries

Herbs and spices

Salmon and other fish

Shellfish

Olives and olive oil

Avocado

Nuts and natural nut butters

Legumes

Seeds, chia seeds and flax seeds

Week 1

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:

Make Greek Muffin-Tin Omelets with Feta & Peppers to have for breakfast on Days 3 & 4. Freeze remaining servings to have later this month. Prepare Brussels Sprouts Salad with Crunchy Chickpeas to have for lunch on Days 2 through 5.

Day 1

Grilled Salmon with Tomatoes & Basil

Breakfast (339 calories)

1 serving Avocado & Kale Omelet

A.M. Snack (206 calories)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (360 calories)

1 serving White Bean & Veggie Salad

P.M. Snack (137 calories)

6 dried walnut halves

1 medium peach

Dinner (459 calories)

1 serving Grilled Salmon with Tomatoes & Basil

2 cups mixed greens

½ an avocado, sliced

1 serving Lemon-Basil Vinaigrette

Daily Totals: 1,503 calories, 74 g protein, 77 g carbohydrate, 34 g fiber, 107 g fat, 993 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 medium peach and omit the avocado at dinner.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast to breakfast, increase to ⅓ cup walnut halves at the P.M. snack and increase to 1 whole avocado at dinner.

Day 2

Caprese Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms

Breakfast (325 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

¼ cup blackberries

3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

A.M. Snack (187 calories)

1 plum

12 dried walnut halves

Lunch (337 calories)

1 serving Brussels Sprouts Salad with Crunchy Chickpeas

P.M. Snack (206 calories)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (431 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,486 calories, 59 g protein, 84 g carbohydrate, 33 g fiber, 111 g fat, 983 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the walnuts at the A.M. snack and change the P.M. snack to 1 cup blackberries.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Increase to 4 Tbsp. chopped walnuts at breakfast, increase to ⅓ cup dried walnut halves at the A.M. snack plus add 1 medium apple with 3 Tbsp. almond butter to lunch.

Day 3

Greek Cauliflower Rice Bowls with Grilled Chicken

Breakfast (285 calories)

1 serving Greek Muffin-Tin Omelets with Feta & Peppers

1 medium peach

A.M. Snack (238 calories)

½ cup raspberries

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (337 calories)

1 serving Brussels Sprouts Salad with Crunchy Chickpeas

P.M. Snack (227 calories)

1 ½ cups kefir

1 cup blackberries

Dinner (411 calories)

1 serving Greek Cauliflower Rice Bowls with Grilled Chicken

Daily Totals: 1,497 calories, 80 g protein, 107 g carbohydrate, 34 g fiber, 87 g fat, 1,625 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the almonds at the A.M. snack and reduce to ¾ cup kefir at the P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add ⅓ cup almonds to the P.M. snack plus add 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.

Day 4

greek-salad-with-edamame.jpeg

Breakfast (285 calories)

1 serving Greek Muffin-Tin Omelets with Feta & Peppers

1 medium peach

A.M. Snack (206 calories)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (337 calories)

1 serving Brussels Sprouts Salad with Crunchy Chickpeas

P.M. Snack (157 calories)

12 dried walnut halves

Dinner (517 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,501 calories, 59 g protein, 100 g carbohydrate, 36 g fiber, 104 g fat, 1,599 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 plum and change the P.M. snack to ¼ cup blueberries.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Increase to ⅓ cup almonds at the A.M. snack, add 1 medium apple with 3 Tbsp. almond butter at lunch plus increase to ⅓ cup walnuts at the P.M. snack.

Day 5

8059139.jpg

Breakfast (325 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

¼ cup blackberries

3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

A.M. Snack (59 calories)

1 medium peach

Lunch (337 calories)

1 serving Brussels Sprouts Salad with Crunchy Chickpeas

P.M. Snack (248 calories)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

½ cup blueberries

Dinner (519 calories)

1 serving Grilled Chicken with Red Pepper-Pecan Romesco Sauce

2 cups mixed greens

½ an avocado, sliced

1 serving Lemon-Basil Vinaigrette

Daily Totals: 1,488 calories, 76 g protein, 98 g carbohydrate, 36 g fiber, 96 g fat, 1,079 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Reduce to 1 ½ Tbsp. walnuts at breakfast and omit the almonds at the P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add ⅓ cup almonds to the A.M. snack, add 1 medium peach to lunch and increase to 1 whole avocado at dinner.

Day 6

6351619.jpg

Breakfast (325 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

¼ cup blackberries

3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

A.M. Snack (64 calories)

1 cup raspberries

Lunch (352 calories)

1 serving Salmon-Stuffed Avocados

1 medium peach

P.M. Snack (258 calories)

1 cup blackberries

15 dried walnut halves

Dinner (523 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,522 calories, 100 g protein, 93 g carbohydrate, 36 g fiber, 90 g fat, 1,152 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the walnuts at breakfast and the P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Increase to 4 Tbsp. walnuts at breakfast, add ⅓ cup almonds to the A.M. snack, increase to ⅓ cup walnuts at the P.M. snack plus add add ⅔ cup cooked quinoa to dinner.

Day 7

charred shrimp

Breakfast (339 calories)

1 serving Avocado & Kale Omelet

A.M. Snack (249 calories)

⅔ cup raspberries

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (352 calories)

1 serving Salmon-Stuffed Avocados

1 medium peach

P.M. Snack (131 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain kefir

¼ cup blueberries

Dinner (429 calories)

1 serving Charred Shrimp & Pesto Buddha Bowls

Daily Totals: 1,500 calories, 88 g protein, 97 g carbohydrate, 31 g fiber, 91 g fat, 1,526 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the almonds at the A.M. snack and omit the kefir at the P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add ⅓ cup almonds to the P.M. snack plus add 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.

Week 2

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:

Make Chicken Satay Bowls with Spicy Peanut Sauce to have for lunch on days 9 through 12.

Day 8

Greek Grilled Salmon Kebabs with Tzatziki & Green Beans

Breakfast (325 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

¼ cup blackberries

3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

A.M. Snack (206 calories)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (384 calories)

1 serving Green Salad with Edamame & Beets

1 medium peach

P.M. Snack (118 calories)

9 dried walnut halves

Dinner (478 calories)

1 serving Greek Grilled Salmon Kebabs Tzatziki & Green Beans

½ cup quinoa, cooked

Daily Totals: 1,510 calories, 96 g protein, 112 g carbohydrate, 30 g fiber, 80 g fat, 1,461 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 plum and omit the quinoa at dinner.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Increase to ⅓ cup almonds at the A.M. snack, increase to ⅓ cup walnuts and add 1 medium peach at the P.M. snack plus add 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.

Day 9

Zucchini Noodles with Pesto & Chicken

Breakfast (326 calories)

1 serving Mascarpone & Berries Toast

A.M. Snack (119 calories)

½ cup low-fat plain kefir

1 cup raspberries

Lunch (351 calories)

1 serving Chicken Satay Bowls with Spicy Peanut Sauce

P.M. Snack (268 calories)

1 cup blackberries

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (430 calories)

1 serving Zucchini Noodles with Pesto & Chicken

Daily Totals: 1,494 calories, 80 g protein, 81 g carbohydrate, 30 g fiber, 100 g fat, 1,283 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to ½ cup raspberries and omit the almonds at the P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add ⅓ cup almonds to the A.M. snack plus add 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.

Day 10

Vegetarian Niçoise Salad

Breakfast (285 calories)

1 serving Greek Muffin-Tin Omelets with Feta & Peppers

1 medium peach

A.M. Snack (64 calories)

1 cup raspberries

Lunch (351 calories)

1 serving Chicken Satay Bowls with Spicy Peanut Sauce

P.M. Snack (248 calories)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

½ cup blueberries

Dinner (540 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,488 calories, 70 g protein, 109 g carbohydrate, 33 g fiber, 90 g fat, 1,898 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the peach at breakfast and omit the almonds at the P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt to breakfast and add ⅓ cup almonds and 1 medium peach to the A.M. snack.

Day 11

spice grilled chicken

Breakfast (285 calories)

1 serving Greek Muffin-Tin Omelets with Feta & Peppers

1 medium peach

A.M. Snack (270 calories)

1 cup raspberries

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (351 calories)

1 serving Chicken Satay Bowls with Spicy Peanut Sauce

P.M. Snack (62 calories)

1 cup blackberries

Dinner (540 calories)

1 serving Spiced Grilled Chicken with Cauliflower "Rice" Tabbouleh

Daily Totals: 1,508 calories, 83 g protein, 90 g carbohydrate, 34 g fiber, 96 g fat, 1,787 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the peach at breakfast and change the A.M. snack to 1/2 cup raspberries.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast to breakfast, 1 medium peach to lunch and 1/3 cup almonds to the P.M. snack.

Day 12

No-Cook Black Bean Salad

Breakfast (326 calories)

1 serving Mascarpone & Berries Toast

A.M. Snack (206 calories)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (351 calories)

1 serving Chicken Satay Bowls with Spicy Peanut Sauce

P.M. Snack (131 calories)

10 dried walnut halves

Dinner (496 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,510 calories, 62 g protein, 99 g carbohydrate, 32 g fiber, 104 g fat, 1,316 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the P.M. snack to 1/2 cup sliced cucumber and omit the Everything Bagel Avocado Toast at dinner.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 medium apple with 3 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast and increase to 1/3 cup dried walnut halves at the P.M. snack.

Day 13

Shrimp & Pepper Kebabs with Grilled Red Onion Slaw

Breakfast (326 calories)

1 serving Mascarpone & Berries Toast

A.M. Snack (225 calories)

¼ cup dried walnut halves

1 cup blackberries

Lunch (305 calories)

1 serving Tomato, Cucumber & White-Bean Salad with Basil Vinaigrette

1 medium peach

P.M. Snack (206 calories)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (442 calories)

1 serving Shrimp & Pepper Kebabs with Grilled Red Onion Slaw

Daily Totals: 1,504 calories, 58 g protein, 97 g carbohydrate, 31 g fiber, 106 g fat, 797 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the walnuts at the A.M. snack and change the P.M. snack to 1 medium peach.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 medium apple with 1 1/2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast and add 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.

Day 14

Traditional Greek Salad

Breakfast (285 calories)

1 serving Greek Muffin-Tin Omelets with Feta & Peppers

1 medium peach

A.M. Snack (163 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain kefir

1 cup sliced strawberries

Lunch (305 calories)

1 serving Tomato, Cucumber & White-Bean Salad with Basil Vinaigrette

1 medium peach

P.M. Snack (278 calories)

⅓ cup dried walnut halves

1 cup blackberries

Dinner (454 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,484 calories, 59 g protein, 134 g carbohydrate, 35 g fiber, 87 g fat, 1,823 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the strawberries at the A.M. snack and omit the walnuts at the P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast to breakfast and 20 almonds to the A.M. snack plus increase to 2 servings Traditional Greek Salad at dinner.

Week 3

week 3

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:

Prepare Spinach & Strawberry Meal-Prep Salad to have for lunch on Days 16 through 19.

Day 15

86973.jpg

Breakfast (296 calories)

1 serving Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries

A.M. Snack (30 calories)

1 plum

Lunch (360 calories)

1 serving White Bean & Veggie Salad

P.M. Snack (206 calories)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (593 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,486 calories, 78 g protein, 125 g carbohydrate, 43 g fiber, 84 g fat, 1,989 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Reduce to 20 almonds at the P.M. snack and omit the White Bean & Avocado Toast at dinner.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 medium apple with 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast and add 1/4 cup almonds to the A.M. snack.

Day 16

Lemon Chicken Piccata Credit: Eva Kolenko

Breakfast (285 calories)

1 serving Greek Muffin-Tin Omelets with Feta & Peppers

1 medium peach

A.M. Snack (174 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain kefir

1 cup raspberries

Lunch (374 calories)

P.M. Snack (268 calories)

1 cup blackberries

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (417 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,518 calories, 88 g protein, 96 g carbohydrate, 30 g fiber, 89 g fat, 1,743 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the kefir at the A.M. snack and omit the almonds at the P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 15 dried walnut halves to the A.M. snack plus add 1 medium apple with 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to lunch.

Day 17

spinach & strawberry meal-prep salad

Breakfast (325 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

¼ cup blackberries

3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

A.M. Snack (163 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain kefir

1 cup sliced strawberries

Lunch (374 calories)

P.M. Snack (206 calories)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (415 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,483 calories, 82 g protein, 106 g carbohydrate, 30 g fiber, 87 g fat, 1,279 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit kefir at the A.M. snack and change the P.M. snack to 1 plum.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 15 dried walnut halves to the A.M. snack plus add 1 medium apple with 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to lunch.

Day 18

Eggs in Tomato Sauce with Chickpeas Spinach

Breakfast (325 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

¼ cup blackberries

3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

A.M. Snack (216 calories)

1 cup blackberries

20 dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (374 calories)

P.M. Snack (169 calories)

1 cup raspberries

8 dried walnut halves

Dinner (419 calories)

1 serving Eggs in Tomato Sauce with Chickpeas & Spinach

1-oz. slice whole-wheat baguette

Daily Totals: 1,502 calories, 81 g protein, 113 g carbohydrate, 35 g fiber, 87 g fat, 1,453 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the almonds at the A.M. snack and change the P.M. snack to 1 plum.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 medium apple with 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to lunch plus increase to 24 dried walnut halves at the P.M. snack.

Day 19

salad with chicken tenders and side of honey mustard

Breakfast (325 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

¼ cup blackberries

3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

A.M. Snack (203 calories)

1 cup raspberries

18 dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (374 calories)

P.M. Snack (225 calories)

1 cup blackberries

¼ cup dried walnut halves

Dinner (394 calories)

1 serving Homemade Chicken Tenders with Everything Bagel Seasoning over Salad

Daily Totals: 1,520 calories, 91 g protein, 81 g carbohydrate, 29 g fiber, 98 g fat, 1,011 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the almonds at the A.M. snack and omit the walnuts at the P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 medium apple with 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to lunch and add 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast to dinner.

Day 20

green salad with edamame and beets Credit: Katie Webster

Breakfast (325 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

¼ cup blackberries

3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

A.M. Snack (265 calories)

1 medium peach

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (325 calories)

1 serving Green Salad with Edamame & Beets

P.M. Snack (161 calories)

1 plum

10 dried walnut halves

Dinner (429 calories)

1 serving Charred Shrimp & Pesto Buddha Bowls

Daily Totals: 1,505 calories, 88 g protein, 102 g carbohydrate, 30 g fiber, 88 g fat, 1,333 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the almonds at the A.M. snack and change the P.M. snack to 6 dried walnut halves.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 medium apple with 1 1/2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to lunch and add 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.

Day 21

Guacamole Chopped Salad

Breakfast (296 calories)

1 serving Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries

A.M. Snack (206 calories)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (325 calories)

1 serving Green Salad with Edamame & Beets

P.M. Snack (110 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain kefir

Dinner (565 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,502 calories, 86 g protein, 100 g carbohydrate, 37 g fiber, 88 g fat, 1,912 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 plum and change the P.M. snack to 1/4 cup sliced cucumber.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 medium apple to breakfast, add 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast to lunch and add 1/3 cup dried walnut halves to the P.M. snack.

Week 4

week 4

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:

Make Parmesan & Vegetable Muffin-Tin Omelets to have for breakfast on Days 23 through 25 and 28. Prepare Spinach & Artichoke Salad with Parmesan Vinaigrette to have for lunch on Days 23 through 26.

Day 22

Easy Salmon Cakes with Arugula Salad

Breakfast (326 calories)

1 serving Mascarpone & Berries Toast

A.M. Snack (172 calories)

1 cup blackberries

1 cup low-fat plain kefir

Lunch (363 calories)

1 serving Green Goddess Salad with Chickpeas

1 medium peach

P.M. Snack (206 calories)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (424 calories)

1 serving Easy Salmon Cakes with Arugula Salad

Daily Totals: 1,490 calories, 80 g protein, 116 g carbohydrate, 31 g fiber, 83 g fat, 1,199 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the kefir at the A.M. snack and change the P.M. snack to 1 plum.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 15 dried walnut halves to the A.M. snack plus add 1 whole avocado, sliced, to dinner.

Day 23

hummus-chicken

Breakfast (262 calories)

1 serving Parmesan & Vegetable Muffin-Tin Omelets

¾ cup blackberries

A.M. Snack (174 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain kefir

1 cup raspberries

Lunch (383 calories)

1 serving Spinach & Artichoke Salad with Parmesan Vinaigrette

1 medium peach

P.M. Snack (206 calories)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (496 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,520 calories, 96 g protein, 92 g carbohydrate, 30 g fiber, 90 g fat, 1,914 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the kefir at the A.M. snack and change the P.M. snack to 1/4 cup sliced cucumber.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 medium apple with 3 Tbsp. almond butter to breakfast plus increase to 1/3 cup almonds at the P.M. snack.

Day 24

Grilled Fish with Peperonata

Breakfast (262 calories)

1 serving Parmesan & Vegetable Muffin-Tin Omelets

¾ cup blackberries

A.M. Snack (216 calories)

1 cup blackberries

20 dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (383 calories)

1 serving Spinach & Artichoke Salad with Parmesan Vinaigrette

1 medium peach

P.M. Snack (227 calories)

1 cup raspberries

¼ cup dried walnut halves

Dinner (396 calories)

1 serving Grilled Fish with Peperonata

Daily Totals: 1,484 calories, 78 g protein, 90 g carbohydrate, 36 g fiber, 95 g fat, 1,462 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Reduce to 7 almonds at the A.M. snack and omit the walnuts at the P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 medium apple with 3 Tbsp. almond butter to breakfast and add 10 dried walnut halves to the A.M. snack.

Day 25

Parmesan & Vegetable Muffin-Tin Omelets with grapes

Breakfast (262 calories)

1 serving Parmesan & Vegetable Muffin-Tin Omelets

¾ cup blackberries

A.M. Snack (262 calories)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

⅔ cup blueberries

Lunch (383 calories)

1 serving Spinach & Artichoke Salad with Parmesan Vinaigrette

1 medium peach

P.M. Snack (167 calories)

8 dried walnut halves

1 cup blackberries

Dinner (430 calories)

1 serving Zucchini Noodles with Pesto & Chicken

Daily Totals: 1,503 calories, 75 g protein, 89 g carbohydrate, 30 g fiber, 101 g fat, 1,598 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories:Omit the almonds at the A.M. snack and omit the walnuts at the P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 medium apple with 3 Tbsp. almond butter to breakfast plus increase to 15 dried walnut halves at the P.M. snack.

Day 26

Shrimp Cobb Salad with Dijon Dressing

Breakfast (325 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

¼ cup blackberries

3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

A.M. Snack (265 calories

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

1 medium peach

Lunch (383 calories)

1 serving Spinach & Artichoke Salad with Parmesan Vinaigrette

1 medium peach

P.M. Snack (174 calories)

1 cup raspberries

1 cup low-fat plain kefir

Dinner (378 calories)

1 serving Shrimp Cobb Salad with Dijon Dressing

Daily Totals: 1,523 calories, 93 g protein, 102 g carbohydrate, 30 g fiber, 90 g fat, 1,265 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the almonds at the A.M. snack and omit the kefir at the P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 22 dried walnut halves to the P.M. snack and add 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast to dinner.

Day 27

White Bean & Veggie Salad

Breakfast (325 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

¼ cup blackberries

3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

A.M. Snack (163 calories)

10 dried walnut halves

½ cup raspberries

Lunch (360 calories)

1 serving White Bean & Veggie Salad

P.M. Snack (146 calories)

¾ cup blueberries

¾ cup low-fat plain kefir

Dinner (523 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,517 calories, 90 g protein, 100 g carbohydrate, 30 g fiber, 89 g fat, 1,153 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1/2 cup sliced cucumber and change the P.M. snack to 1/3 cup sliced bell pepper.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Increase to 18 dried walnut halves at the A.M. snack, add 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast to lunch and add 1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to the P.M. snack.

Day 28

Salmon with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce Credit: Jamie Vespa

Breakfast (262 calories)

1 serving Parmesan & Vegetable Muffin-Tin Omelets

¾ cup blackberries

A.M. Snack (237 calories)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

1 plum

Lunch (360 calories)

1 serving White Bean & Veggie Salad

P.M. Snack (222 calories)

¼ cup dried walnut halves

1 medium peach

Dinner (400 calories)

1 serving Salmon with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce

Daily Totals: 1,481 calories, 66 g protein, 110 g carbohydrate, 31 g fiber, 91 g fat, 1,142 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the almonds at the A.M. snack and reduce to 8 dried walnut halves at the P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 medium apple with 3 Tbsp. almond butter to breakfast, increase to 1/3 cup almonds at the A.M. snack plus add 1 medium peach to lunch.

Week 5

week 5 weight loss

Day 29

a white platter with cucumbers and avocados

Breakfast (325 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

¼ cup blackberries

3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

A.M. Snack (265 calories)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

1 medium peach

Lunch (324 calories)

1 serving Salmon-Stuffed Avocados

1 plum

P.M. Snack (172 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain kefir

1 cup blackberries

Dinner (413 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,498 calories, 90 g protein, 102 g carbohydrate, 31 g fiber, 90 g fat, 1,483 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the almonds at the A.M. snack and omit the kefir at the P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 24 dried walnut halves to the P.M. snack plus increase to 2 servings Cucumber & Avocado Salad at dinner.

Day 30

spice grilled chicken

Breakfast (325 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

¼ cup blackberries

3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

A.M. Snack (64 calories)

1 cup raspberries

Lunch (324 calories)

1 serving Salmon-Stuffed Avocados

1 plum

P.M. Snack (281 calories)

1 cup blueberries

15 dried walnut halves

Dinner (530 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,523 calories, 89 g protein, 90 g carbohydrate, 30 g fiber, 97 g fat, 1,425 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Reduce to 6 walnuts at the P.M. snack and omit the Traditional Greek Salad at dinner.