IKEA Recalls Plates, Bowls and Mugs for Possible Risk of Burns

IKEA is voluntarily recalling their HEROISK and TALRIKA bowls, plates and mugs for possible risk of burns. The kitchen items are made from PLA (polylactic acid or polylactide) material and can become brittle and break. If the consumer is using the plates, bowls or mugs to hold hot food or liquid, there is a potential risk for burns if the item breaks while in use.

The HEROISK bowls, plates and mugs were sold in packs of two while the TALKRIKA bowls, plates and mugs were sold in packs of four. The recalled products were sold in U.S. stores and online between August 2019 and May 2021 retailing between $3.99-$11.99. To see if your products are affected, check the bottom of the item, which will have the name (either HEROISK or TALRIKA), supplier number "23348," "Made in Taiwan" and "PLA" stamped on it.