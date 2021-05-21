Giada Just Shared the Cocktail of the Summer and It Features 2 Seriously Hydrating Ingredients

Since about 14 months ago when Ina Garten first almost broke the internet with her supersized cosmo, many Americans have been honing their own mocktail and cocktail mixology skills. With far less time at bars and restaurants and far more time at home, why not shake up something fun to sip on (in moderation, of course) at the end of a long week?

We can't quite decide what we love most about this Watermelon, Strawberry and Tequila Agua Fresca.

Is it the fact that it starts with the concept of an agua fresca (translation: "fresh water" or "cool water") that's a light homemade juice of sorts made with fruit, water and a little sugar. That means you can absolutely mix up this boozy beverage without the tequila for those 21 and under or if you don't want to imbibe!

Or is it the way this features two of the most hydrating foods on the planet—strawberries and watermelon—that are both more than 90% water, so we can add to our water intake on the most scorching of summer days?

Either way, after just one sip, you'll likely feel like you're sitting on a tropical beach. Yes, even if you're just at your dining room table or lounging in your backyard!

"💯 we will try this poolside," one Giadzy fan says in the comments of the Instagram post. To which we say, "Can we come over?"