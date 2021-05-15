ThePrep: A Week of Easy 20-Minute Dinners That Feel Like Summer

These summery 20-minute dinners will help you get through the week with ease.

Here in Vermont, it's finally hit the point where I don't need to wear my down jacket on my early morning walks, which feels like a big milestone! And with all the trees filling out with leaves and more and more flowers sprouting in my garden, I'm craving summer now more than ever. I'll be taking advantage of the nice weather this week and getting in plenty of walks, bike rides and gardening time, which means I want dinner to be easy. This week of summery 20-minute meals delivers just that.

Your Meal Plan

Scallops Cherry Tomatoes with Caper-Butter Sauce

The week starts with Sunday's mouthwatering Grilled Peach & Brie Smothered Chicken. Paired with a simple salad with fresh Basil Vinaigrette, this sweet, savory and cheesy chicken is definitely something I'll be making again and again this summer. Tuesday brings the oh-so-simple but impressive Scallops & Cherry Tomatoes with Caper-Butter Sauce, which is ready in 20 minutes flat, meaning there's plenty of time for a pre-dinner bike ride, too.

Thursday's Roasted Red Pepper, Spinach & Feta Penne Pasta is another easy 20-minute dinner. Stirring feta cheese in with warm pasta has become my new favorite way to eat pasta! Once the feta melts a little, you get this creamy, savory sauce that you could literally put on a shoe and it would still taste good. And what better way than to close out the week with 15-minute Build-Your-Own Grilled Cheese. I'm eyeing the pesto-Cheddar-tomato combination—yum!

Tuesday: Scallops & Cherry Tomatoes with Caper-Butter Sauce over whole-wheat angel hair pasta

Meal-Prep Snack

Virgin Banana Piña Colada Pops

Who wouldn't want to be transported to the tropics every afternoon? The fresh island flavors of these piña colada-inspired pops sure make for one delicious treat, so you can find me whipping up a batch to enjoy as snacks this week. Be sure to reach for ripe bananas to achieve the right sweetness (without any added sugar) in this frozen treat.

Get the Recipe: Virgin Banana Piña Colada Pops

Treat Yourself

The Bee's Knees

I'm bringing back The Bee's Knees Cocktail for this week! It's my favorite cocktail ever, partly because it's so darn easy to make. Only three ingredients are needed to whip up this simple yet delicious sipper—gin, honey and lemon. You just can't go wrong with that trio.

Get the Recipe: The Bee's Knees Cocktail