Target's New Houseplant Collection Looks High End—but Is Actually Super Affordable

Hit the bullseye by stocking up on these beautiful live and faux plants, starting at $10.

You probably think of Target as the place to stock up on paper towels, grab-and-go snacks and some stylish Joanna Gaines tableware. But this year, the retailer has expanded its offerings to now distribute COVID-19 vaccines—and starting Friday, May 14, to sell some seriously stunning houseplants and plant care tools.

Target teamed up with plant and interior stylist Hilton Carter to launch a lush-ous line of flora to fill out your home decor.

Carter has had one B-U-S-Y year: He wrote and released a new book, Wild Creations: Inspiring Projects to Create plus Plant Care Tips & Styling Ideas for Your Own Wild Interior (buy it: $17.49, Amazon), and is preparing to welcome a daughter with wife Fiona.

But somehow, he found enough time in his schedule to design and curate the Hilton Carter by Target collection—and we want one of everything.

The line hits select Target stores and begins shipping from Target.com on May 14. We already have our eyes on these goodies:

If you live near a Target store, you'll find even more products (including real houseplants) than the 49 sold online. The Hilton Carter collection is only available while supplies last and for a limited time, so swing by ASAP.