What Is Liquid Chlorophyll—and Is It Healthy? Here's What a Dietitian Says

Liquid chlorophyll is trending on TikTok, so we took a closer look at this green beverage to learn more.

The latest TikTok trend to go viral, in the vein of that famous feta pasta and delectable hot cocoa bombs, is liquid chlorophyll drops. They've even been selling out online. But with dubious at best claims to aid in digestion, clear skin, increase energy levels, and ease weight loss, we tapped a professional to dig into the popular topic. Andrea Mathis, M.A., RDN, LD is an Alabama-based registered dietitian and nutritionist. She approaches achieving optimal healthy by incorporating healthier eating habits into her lifestyle and making eating fun with her blogs, Beautiful Eats & Things, and Little Eats & Things.

Mathis first explained that chlorophyll, which should sound familiar from 7th grade science class, is the pigment responsible for making plants green and healthy. "It also contains vitamins, antioxidants, and other properties that can benefit your overall health" the RD said. "You can get a natural source of chlorophyll from a variety of green veggies, particularly spinach, arugula, parsley, and green beans—those foods contain the highest amount of chlorophyll."

Many TikTok users and creators are ingesting chlorophyll by adding drops, sometimes 15 each day, to water. Some even add a squeeze of citrus juice to help make the concoction more palatable.

However, it's important to note that there is no recommended amount of chlorophyll human beings are supposed to ingest per day, because there is very little research about this topic. Mathis instead recommends eating green vegetables every day to help achieve optimal health.

There are several other ways to get in a serving of chlorophyll instead of relying on liquid chlorophyll. "One cup of raw spinach will provide you with 24 mg of chlorophyll and ½ cup of parsley will provide you with 19 mg. When you consume green veggies, you're also getting a great source of vitamins, minerals, and fiber, which is a better option than the liquid chlorophyll", shared Mathis.

Before you run to the specialty store to stock up on chlorophyll drops, think about trends with a more critical lens. Mathis expanded, stating that"Most trends on social media gain popularity because they are being promoted by celebrities, which makes most people want to try it for themselves. As a Registered Dietitian, I support getting a serving of chlorophyll by consuming green veggies because you will receive more nutritional benefits. There is not enough research to determine if liquid chlorophyll is the preferred and recommended source at this time."

However, the pro counseled, "currently, liquid chlorophyll hasn't been shown to have any harmful effects and can provide a variety of benefits, such as decreased inflammation and increased energy. These benefits can be obtained by consuming a serving of green veggies as well."

She continued, "More research is needed to determine more extensive health benefits, but some studies have shown that chlorophyll may help to reduce inflammation."