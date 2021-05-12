Fresh Market Is Launching Color-Changing Peonies That Are Seriously Magical

The Fresh Market typically always has beautiful flowers. From potted orchids to bouquets of long-stemmed roses, you usually can't go wrong with picking up some blooms from the grocery store's floral department. But the store recently announced that they're going to start carrying a new type of flower—and it might just be our favorite one yet. They're called Command Performance Peonies, and they're available exclusively at Fresh Market in bunches of three flowers. They hit stores on May 19, and will only be available for a limited time.

Command Performance Peonies are grown in Gironde, France, in the southwest region near Bordeaux, and their blossoms can grow up to 20 centimeters (that's almost 8 inches, FYI!). But perhaps more impressive than their mammoth size is their ability to change colors as they bloom. The petals start out tight and hot pink in color and transition within a few days to a full, beautiful bloom in a lighter antique pink color.

Jo Ann Whitley, director of floral at The Fresh Market, says, "We're so excited to be able to offer these special flowers for our guests this year. Not only are they fun to watch, but they also have a long vase life so you can enjoy them for a longer period of time."