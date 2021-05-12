Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

"Can you smell what The Rock is cooking?" That was the Dwayne Johnson (AKA The Rock)'s tagline when he was performing in the WWE, and after seeing what he whipped up for his family for Mother's Day, we almost can:

It's not the first time Johnson has shared a peek at the fluffy yet perfectly crispy-edged pancakes on his feed. In fact due to earlier "tastes" that garnered so much fan interest on social media, he teamed up with his personal chef, Janette "Puttie" Clark to film a little demo video for her Instagram feed.

"We are making DJ's Infamous Coconut Banana Pancakes," Johnson says in the video clip. "I wanted to show you real quickly the maker of these pancakes—and the pancakes," he says as he stands behind a griddle topped with two flapjacks.

"I believe it's love," that really makes all the difference, chef Clark says, "Love going into anything makes it everything."

Sourcing great ingredients is vital, too. "The better the ingredients, the better the outcome," she adds. In other words, invest a dollar or two more for a high-quality bottle of coconut water (like Harmless Harvest Coconut Water; $4.69 for 16 ounces at Target) and vanilla extract (we adore Ina Garten's fave, Nielsen-Massey Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Extract; $19.95 for 4 ounces on Amazon).

"We literally have been playing with these pancakes for 2 months," chef Clark giggles. "Two months until we perfected them," Johnson adds.

The winning recipe features not one but four coconut products, plus banana pieces to really crank up the island vibes. The crispy edges are courtesy of a little coconut oil and melted butter in the batter.

"It is a joy to create dishes that nourish the body, all the while delighting the palate and satisfying the soul. Yes, good food does that.💛 It's the little things in life," chef Clark writes in the Instagram caption for her pancake video.

It's the little things in life—like sharing some tropical-inspired pancakes with loved ones on a holiday weekend...preferably topped with a spoonful of drippy peanut butter (Johnson uses 365 by Whole Foods Market Creamy Peanut Butter; $2.49 for 16 ounces, Amazon), 100% maple syrup and a pinch of brown sugar to sweeten the deal.

Read on for The Rock's rockin' brunch recipe, then keep flipping for these 27 healthyish pancake recipes for mornings at home.

DJ's Infamous Coconut Banana Pancakes

Yield: 6 large pancakes

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

3 teaspoons baking powder

3 tablespoons cane sugar

½ teaspoon sea salt

10 tablespoons unsweetened shredded coconut

2 medium bananas, diced small

2 eggs

1 cup coconut water

1 cup coconut milk

¾ cup whole milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 tablespoons coconut oil, melted

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted (plus more for cooking)

Extra virgin olive oil spray

Directions