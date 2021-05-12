Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Plus the details on her new Beautiful Kitchenware, the food that's always in her fridge and more.

This Is the #1 Kitchen Tool Drew Barrymore Can't Live Without

If you've caught her morning show then you know: the woman loves to cook—and eat. (She counts this magazine among her favorites!) So it makes sense that the actress would launch a new line of kitchen appliances and cookware, including a toaster-slash-air fryer (we have our favorite picks from her new Beautiful Kitchenware collection). Here, she talks leftovers and her mild obsession with boxed mac and cheese.

What is always in your fridge?

Leftovers for sure! But even if it's almost empty, there's always sparking water— and those little Babybel round cheeses in the red wax wrapping.

We think she would love these recipes that make great leftovers.

What's a kitchen tool you can't live without?

I love a good fish spatula. I use it for everything, not just fish. I like how malleable it is, and the size: you can flip a small piece of fish or an entire grilled cheese sandwich.

fish spatula Wood Handle Fish Spatula $6.29 SHOP IT Walmart

Speaking of kitchen tools, what's your favorite product from your Beautiful Kitchenware Walmart collection?

I've become obsessed with our toaster oven. I use it every day. I actually have one at home and one at work. It's the perfect size: It's big enough to handle the bigger dishes but still heats up in seconds ... and it's also an air fryer.

What food says home to you?

I've always been a mac and cheese girl. I love comfort foods, like the perfect bowl of pasta or a grilled cheese sandwich.

What's your if-I-only- had-one-meal-left meal?

Kraft Mac & Cheese, hands down. The deluxe version.

You've been open about your struggles with weight through the years—and we love your honesty! How do you maintain a healthy weight today?

I just think it's finding the balance. I love food, and I'm not really willing to give it up and starve myself. But, you can't eat everything and I definitely try to keep it healthy (which leaves room for some of the more indulgent things I like). Also for me, I have to exercise. I feel so much better when I'm in a good routine.

What do you typically eat in a day?

I eat a lot of vegetarian and pescatarian food, and meat here and there. I have my "cheat meals," too, for sure: tacos and enchiladas and refried beans. The other day I had the best ravioli I've ever eaten in my life. I don't eat like that all the time, but having it be a celebratory meal feels special. My mom is a California vegetarian hippie so I'm very conditioned to eating vegetables because that's what I grew up on. (I wish my kids loved vegetables more!) But as I raised myself, I don't think I knew enough about nutrition. I was always working and on the go. So now as a mom, I care about what I put into my body.

What beauty ritual do you never skip, no matter how busy you are?

Washing my face and moisturizing, normally twice a day.

It's our "Get Outside" issue, so tell us: What's your favorite outdoor activity to do with your 7- and 8-year-old girls?