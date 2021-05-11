A Delicious Family Cookout Menu to Celebrate Juneteenth

The second most important component to a cookout is the side items. This pineapple coleslaw is a fresh take on the traditional coleslaw recipe. It contains those familiar savory flavors, and a touch of sweetness thanks to the pineapples. When making this recipe, I recommend using fresh pineapples. They help to give this slaw such amazing flavor and crunch. And even though fresh pineapple is available year-round, pineapple's peak season runs from March through July, which is the best time to buy them. This easy pineapple coleslaw is going to remind you of summer all year long and pairs well with just about anything.