Vegan Meal Plan for Beginners

In this beginner vegan meal plan, we map out a full week of meals and snacks that are perfect for those just getting started on this healthy eating plan.

Whether you're just trying out the vegan diet or looking to simplify your routine, this easy vegan diet meal plan has something for everyone. You'll find plenty of easy vegan recipes with simple steps and short ingredient lists. We focus on whole-food vegan ingredients like beans, nuts and quinoa, while limiting processed meat substitutes to keep things healthy and delicious.

We set the calorie level at 1,500 calories per day, which is a level where most people will lose 1 or 2 pounds per week, while also including modifications for 1,200 and 2,000 calories a day, depending on your calorie needs.

Vegan Diet Basics & How to Get Started

A vegan diet is a plant-based plan that excludes all animal products, like meat, fish, dairy and even honey. Its cousin, the vegetarian diet, is a bit broader and excludes meat and fish but includes dairy and eggs. Though the vegan diet has a ton of health benefits, just because something is labeled "vegan" doesn't necessarily mean it's a great choice. To reap the benefits of this eating lifestyle, focus on nutrient-dense whole-foods—think beans, lentils, nuts, seeds, whole grains and of course, plenty of fruits and vegetables.

While some may worry about getting enough protein when not eating meat or other animal products, it's completely possible to get plenty of protein on a vegan diet. Try to incorporate protein foods, like peanut butter, beans, lentils, tofu, seitan and nuts, at most of your meals to stay satisfied in-between meals. If trying the vegan diet seems intimidating, consider the flexitarian diet by including a few meatless days a week to start and go from there.

Learn More: Ultimate Guide to the Vegan Diet

What to Eat on a Vegan Diet

Beans

Lentils

Edamame

Soy

Tofu

Nuts, seeds and nut butters

Whole grains (oatmeal, quinoa, brown rice, wheat bread)

Seitan

Tempeh

Fruits

Vegetables

Avocado

Olives and olive oil

Coconut

Nutritional Yeast

Learn More: Vegan Weekly Meal Plans

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:

Make Vegan Superfood Buddha Bowls to have for lunch on Days 2 through 5. Prepare Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette to have throughout the week.

Day 1

Stuffed Sweet Potato with Hummus Dressing

Breakfast (290 calories)

A.M. Snack (206 calories)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (360 calories)

1 serving Green Salad with Edamame & Beets

1 clementine

P.M. Snack (171 calories)

1 ⅓ cup edamame, in pods

Dinner (472 calories)

1 serving Stuffed Sweet Potato with Hummus Dressing

Daily Totals: 1,499 calories, 74 g protein, 184 g carbohydrate, 53 g fiber, 57 g fat, 1,311 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 medium peach and change the P.M. snack to 1 clementine.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Strawberry-Pineapple Smoothie to breakfast and add 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.

Day 2

One-Pot Tomato Basil Pasta

Breakfast (255 calories)

1 serving Strawberry-Pineapple Smoothie

A.M. Snack (193 calories)

1 ½ cup edamame, in pods

Lunch (381 calories)

1 serving Vegan Superfood Buddha Bowls

P.M. Snack (206 calories)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (469 calories)

1 serving One-Pot Tomato Basil Pasta

2 cups mixed greens

1 serving Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette

Daily Totals: 1,504 calories, 60 g protein, 160 g carbohydrate, 41 g fiber, 80 g fat, 1,024 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 medium orange and change the P.M. snack to 1 plum.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Sprouted-Grain Toast with Peanut Butter & Banana to breakfast, add 1 plum to the A.M. snack and add 1/2 an avocado, sliced, to dinner.

Day 3

Beefless Vegan Tacos

Breakfast (255 calories)

1 serving Strawberry-Pineapple Smoothie

A.M. Snack (272 calories)

⅓ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (381 calories)

1 serving Vegan Superfood Buddha Bowls

P.M. Snack (106 calories)

1 cup unsweetened coconut milk yogurt

Dinner (509 calories)

1 serving Beefless Vegan Tacos

2 cups mixed greens

1 serving Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette

Daily Totals: 1,523 calories, 51 g protein, 138 g carbohydrate, 39 g fiber, 96 g fat, 1,232 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 plum and change the P.M. snack to 1 clementine.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Sprouted-Grain Toast with Peanut Butter & Banana to breakfast, add 1/4 cup blueberries to the P.M. snack and add 1/2 an avocado, sliced, to dinner.

Day 4

vegan chickpea coconut curry

Breakfast (290 calories)

A.M. Snack (225 calories)

1 ¾ cup edamame, in pods

Lunch (381 calories)

1 serving Vegan Superfood Buddha Bowls

P.M. Snack (134 calories)

1 cup unsweetened coconut milk yogurt

⅓ cup blueberries

Dinner (471 calories)

1 serving Vegan Coconut Chickpea Curry

Daily Totals: 1,500 calories, 61 g protein, 187 g carbohydrate, 45 g fiber, 63 g fat, 953 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 plum and omit the yogurt at the P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Strawberry-Pineapple Smoothie to breakfast and add 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.

Day 5

No-Cook Black Bean Salad

Breakfast (290 calories)

A.M. Snack (193 calories)

1 ½ cup edamame, in pods

Lunch (381 calories)

1 serving Vegan Superfood Buddha Bowls

P.M. Snack (241 calories)

1 cup unsweetened coconut milk yogurt

10 dry-roasted unsalted almonds

1 medium peach

Dinner (418 calories)

1 serving No-Cook Black Bean Salad

1-oz. slice whole-wheat baguette

Daily Totals: 1,523 calories, 64 g protein, 191 g carbohydrate, 49 g fiber, 67 g fat, 996 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 plum and omit both the yogurt and almonds at the P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Strawberry-Pineapple Smoothie to breakfast, add 1 plum to A.M. snack and add 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast to dinner.

Day 6

a bowl of Quinoa Avocado Salad

Breakfast (255 calories)

1 serving Strawberry-Pineapple Smoothie

A.M. Snack (252 calories)

1 medium apple

1 ½ Tbsp. natural peanut butter

Lunch (387 calories)

1 serving Veggie & Hummus Sandwich

1 medium orange

P.M. Snack (193 calories)

1 ½ cup edamame, in pods

Dinner (414 calories)

1 serving Quinoa Avocado Salad

Daily Totals: 1,501 calories, 54 g protein, 181 g carbohydrate, 49 g fiber, 71 g fat, 980 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the peanut butter at the A.M. snack and change the P.M. snack to 1 plum.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Sprouted-Grain Toast with Peanut Butter & Banana to breakfast, increase to 2 Tbsp. peanut butter at the A.M. snack plus add 2 cups mixed greens with 1 serving Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette to dinner.

Day 7

Mediterranean Chickpea Quinoa Bowl

Breakfast (290 calories)

A.M. Snack (129 calories)

1 cup edamame, in pods

Lunch (387 calories)

1 serving Veggie & Hummus Sandwich

1 medium orange

P.M. Snack (206 calories)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (503 calories)

1 serving Chickpea & Quinoa Buddha Bowl

Daily Totals: 1,515 calories, 61 g protein, 191 g carbohydrate, 48 g fiber, 64 g fat, 1,116 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 clementine and change the P.M. snack to 1/4 cup sliced cucumber.