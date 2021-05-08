ThePrep: High-Protein Dinners You Can *Almost* Make With Your Eyes Closed
These healthy dinners are high in protein and are almost easy enough to make with your eyes closed—almost.
Our column, ThePrep, has everything you'll need to make meal planning and meal prep as easy as can be. Sign up here to get a meal plan delivered to your inbox every Saturday!
While I wouldn't exactly recommend it, this week's dinners are easy enough that you could *almost* make them with your eyes closed. But don't let their simplicity fool you! They're just as delicious as ever. Plus, they're all high in protein, which means they'll keep you feeling satisfied all evening long—no late night snack attacks this week =)
Your Meal Plan
It's safe to say that we've officially entered grilling season. I'm so ready for all the easy dinners the warmer weather will bring, thanks to the grill (or a handy grill pan), like Sunday's Simple Grilled Salmon & Vegetables and Tuesday's Grilled Fish Tacos. With fresh ingredients, it really doesn't take much to make something delicious and these two dinners are proof. We move from the grill to the stove with recipes like Monday's Spinach & Artichoke Dip Pasta, which is a delicious riff on the classic dip, and Wednesday's Broccolini, Chicken Sausage & Orzo Skillet, which is a super easy one-pot recipe.
As for Thursday's Philly Cheesesteak Stuffed Peppers, I love that this satisfying dinner delivers the flavors of a classic Philly cheesesteak—a food close to my heart, having grown up close to Philadelphia—but in a lighter, veggie-forward format. It's a tasty way to welcome the weekend!
Monday: Spinach & Artichoke Dip Pasta
Tuesday: Grilled Fish Tacos
Wednesday: Broccolini, Chicken Sausage & Orzo Skillet
Thursday: Philly Cheesesteak Stuffed Peppers
Friday: Shrimp Cauliflower Fried Rice
Big Batch Breakfast
In this easy meal-prep recipe, we took the viral TikTok baked feta trend and turned it into breakfast! These baked egg cups only require 3 ingredients—eggs, cherry tomatoes and feta cheese—and are an easy and delicious way to start your day.
Get the Recipe: 3-Ingredient Baked Feta & Cherry Tomato Egg Muffins
Treat Yourself
The subtle sweetness from the blackberries paired with tart lime juice and just the right amount of tequila is what happy hour dreams are made of! I'll be treating myself to one of these tasty sippers this weekend after replacing the fence in my backyard. I feel like a good cocktail always tastes so much better after accomplishing a project =)
Get the Recipe: Blackberry Margarita
ThePrep | Week of 5/8/21 - 5/14/21