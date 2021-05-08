ThePrep: High-Protein Dinners You Can *Almost* Make With Your Eyes Closed

These healthy dinners are high in protein and are almost easy enough to make with your eyes closed—almost.

While I wouldn't exactly recommend it, this week's dinners are easy enough that you could *almost* make them with your eyes closed. But don't let their simplicity fool you! They're just as delicious as ever. Plus, they're all high in protein, which means they'll keep you feeling satisfied all evening long—no late night snack attacks this week =)

Your Meal Plan

Grilled Fish Tacos

As for Thursday's Philly Cheesesteak Stuffed Peppers, I love that this satisfying dinner delivers the flavors of a classic Philly cheesesteak—a food close to my heart, having grown up close to Philadelphia—but in a lighter, veggie-forward format. It's a tasty way to welcome the weekend!

Big Batch Breakfast

3-ingredient baked feta & tomato egg cups Credit: Carolyn Hodges

In this easy meal-prep recipe, we took the viral TikTok baked feta trend and turned it into breakfast! These baked egg cups only require 3 ingredients—eggs, cherry tomatoes and feta cheese—and are an easy and delicious way to start your day.

Treat Yourself

Blackberry Margarita Credit: Fred Hardy

The subtle sweetness from the blackberries paired with tart lime juice and just the right amount of tequila is what happy hour dreams are made of! I'll be treating myself to one of these tasty sippers this weekend after replacing the fence in my backyard. I feel like a good cocktail always tastes so much better after accomplishing a project =)