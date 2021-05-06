The Most Popular Vegetable in Every State

Check out the most sought-after produce in your state and more.

Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
May 06, 2021
Here at EatingWell, we love our vegetables. From easy grilled vegetable sides to vegetable-forward comfort food recipes, we enjoy them every day of the week, and many of you do too. Beyond their vibrant colors and delicious flavors, vegetables of all shapes and sizes boast a variety of health benefits. Making sure you are getting enough in your day to day is crucial for longevity and cutting chronic disease risk (Check out our Eat More Vegetables Challenge for tips and recipe inspiration to up your intake). 

Though it is important to eat a variety of veggies every day, people certainly have their preferences. To learn more, we took a look at the most popular vegetable in every state in the US. We took a look at the most searched vegetables in every state. It may not surprise you that potatoes were at the top of the list for nearly every state, with tomatoes as a close second. To avoid listing potatoes 50 times in a row, we chose the most popular unique vegetable for each state. After parsing out the top searched vegetables, we found the single vegetable that got the most love in each state (relative to other states and total veggie searches in that state). Several have ties to the climate and the cuisine, like chile peppers in Colorado and New Mexico. Some we could definitely see coming (looking at you, Idaho). But others on this list surprised us. What's the most popular vegetable in your state? Check out the list below to find out.

Alabama 

Corn 

Alaska

Winter Squash 

Arizona

Chile Peppers 

Arkansas

Onion

California 

Garlic

Colorado 

Chile peppers 

Connecticut 

Zucchini  

Delaware

Cabbage

District of Columbia 

Bell Peppers 

Florida 

Spinach 

Georgia 

Summer Squash

Hawaii

Pumpkin 

Idaho 

Potato 

Illinois 

Broccoli

Indiana

Corn

Iowa

Cabbage

Kansas

Onion

Kentucky

Summer Squash

Louisiana

Sweet Potato

Maine

Winter Squash

Maryland

Garlic

Massachusetts

Broccoli

Michigan

Bell Peppers

Minnesota

Winter Squash

Mississippi

Potatoes

Missouri 

Onion

Montana 

Winter Squash 

Nebraska 

Corn

Nevada

Chile Peppers

New Hampshire

Cabbage

New Jersey 

Tomato

New Mexico 

Chile Peppers

New York 

Garlic

North Carolina 

Summer Squash

North Dakota 

Cabbage

Ohio

Zucchini 

Oklahoma

Potato

Oregon

Spinach

Pennsylvania

Tomato

Rhode Island 

Summer Squash

South Carolina 

Broccoli

South Dakota 

Winter Squash

Tennessee

Sweet Potato

Texas

Chile Pepper

Utah

Garlic

Vermont

Cabbage

Virginia

Bell Pepper

Washington 

Broccoli

West Virginia

Summer Squash

Wisconsin

Onion

Wyoming

Chile Pepper

