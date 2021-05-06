The Most Popular Vegetable in Every State
Check out the most sought-after produce in your state and more.
Here at EatingWell, we love our vegetables. From easy grilled vegetable sides to vegetable-forward comfort food recipes, we enjoy them every day of the week, and many of you do too. Beyond their vibrant colors and delicious flavors, vegetables of all shapes and sizes boast a variety of health benefits. Making sure you are getting enough in your day to day is crucial for longevity and cutting chronic disease risk (Check out our Eat More Vegetables Challenge for tips and recipe inspiration to up your intake).
Though it is important to eat a variety of veggies every day, people certainly have their preferences. To learn more, we took a look at the most popular vegetable in every state in the US. We took a look at the most searched vegetables in every state. It may not surprise you that potatoes were at the top of the list for nearly every state, with tomatoes as a close second. To avoid listing potatoes 50 times in a row, we chose the most popular unique vegetable for each state. After parsing out the top searched vegetables, we found the single vegetable that got the most love in each state (relative to other states and total veggie searches in that state). Several have ties to the climate and the cuisine, like chile peppers in Colorado and New Mexico. Some we could definitely see coming (looking at you, Idaho). But others on this list surprised us. What's the most popular vegetable in your state? Check out the list below to find out.
Alabama
Corn
Alaska
Winter Squash
Arizona
Chile Peppers
Arkansas
Onion
Pictured Recipe: Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette
California
Garlic
Colorado
Chile peppers
Connecticut
Zucchini
Delaware
Cabbage
District of Columbia
Bell Peppers
Florida
Spinach
Georgia
Summer Squash
Hawaii
Pumpkin
Idaho
Potato
Pictured Recipe: Lemon-Rosemary Melting Potatoes
Illinois
Broccoli
Indiana
Corn
Iowa
Cabbage
Kansas
Onion
Kentucky
Summer Squash
Louisiana
Sweet Potato
Pictured Recipe: Roasted Butternut Squash Soup
Maine
Winter Squash
Maryland
Garlic
Massachusetts
Broccoli
Michigan
Bell Peppers
Minnesota
Winter Squash
Mississippi
Potatoes
Missouri
Onion
Montana
Winter Squash
Nebraska
Corn
Pictured Recipe: Jonathan Perno's New Mexican Red Chile
Nevada
Chile Peppers
New Hampshire
Cabbage
New Jersey
Tomato
New Mexico
Chile Peppers
New York
Garlic
North Carolina
Summer Squash
North Dakota
Cabbage
Ohio
Zucchini
Oklahoma
Potato
Oregon
Spinach
Pictured Recipe: Balsamic-Parmesan Sautéed Spinach
Pennsylvania
Tomato
Rhode Island
Summer Squash
South Carolina
Broccoli
South Dakota
Winter Squash
Tennessee
Sweet Potato
Texas
Chile Pepper
Utah
Garlic
Vermont
Cabbage
Virginia
Bell Pepper
Washington
Broccoli
West Virginia
Summer Squash
Wisconsin
Onion
Wyoming
Chile Pepper