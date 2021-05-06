Here at EatingWell, we love our vegetables. From easy grilled vegetable sides to vegetable-forward comfort food recipes , we enjoy them every day of the week, and many of you do too. Beyond their vibrant colors and delicious flavors, vegetables of all shapes and sizes boast a variety of health benefits. Making sure you are getting enough in your day to day is crucial for longevity and cutting chronic disease risk (Check out our Eat More Vegetables Challenge for tips and recipe inspiration to up your intake).

Though it is important to eat a variety of veggies every day, people certainly have their preferences. To learn more, we took a look at the most popular vegetable in every state in the US. We took a look at the most searched vegetables in every state. It may not surprise you that potatoes were at the top of the list for nearly every state, with tomatoes as a close second. To avoid listing potatoes 50 times in a row, we chose the most popular unique vegetable for each state. After parsing out the top searched vegetables, we found the single vegetable that got the most love in each state (relative to other states and total veggie searches in that state). Several have ties to the climate and the cuisine, like chile peppers in Colorado and New Mexico. Some we could definitely see coming (looking at you, Idaho). But others on this list surprised us. What's the most popular vegetable in your state? Check out the list below to find out.