Target Will Give You a Gift Card if You Get the COVID-19 Vaccine—Here’s How

Let's have a show of hands for anyone who's ever spent $5 or $20 or (okay fine it's me, $50!) extra at Target at one time or another? ✋🏿✋✋🏽

Well the team at Target has a way to cover some of those "bonus" dollars for you, that is, if you're one of the 55% or so of Americans who have yet to receive their first COVID-19 vaccine dose. Starting this week, any American adult who gets their vaccine shot at any of the 1,700 Target-based CVS pharmacies will score a $5 coupon.

According to a Target blog posted on Tuesday, "All U.S. adults are now eligible to get their COVID-19 vaccine—and now it's even easier for you to get yours. We're offering vaccine appointments at nearly all CVS at Target locations. And bonus: We're offering guests and team members a $5 Target coupon when they receive a CVS at Target-administered COVID-19 vaccination."

If you haven't yet received your first vaccine shot, it's easy to snag store credit if you live near a Target with a CVS pharmacy. To do so, click here to schedule your COVID-19 vaccine appointment. Once you receive your shot, you'll be given a $5 Target coupon to spend on in-store purchases of $5 (AKA free money to stock up on healthy Target snacks or anything else you might need).

This is part of Target's continued quest to boost vaccination access—and interest—across the country. (BTW, if you're still unsure about getting vaccinated, we spoke to experts to clear up 7 of the most common COVID-19 vaccine shot myths.) The retailer paid hourly team members for time spent getting vaccinated, and offered free Lyft rides to get to and from their appointments if they were off premises. They also pledged $5 million to help improve equitable access to vaccine shots in underserved communities. And last week, Target donated $500,000 to UNICEF USA to support the areas in India that are seeing the strongest surge of COVID-19 cases.

The Minneapolis-based retail chain isn't the only group incentivizing hesitant Americans to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated against COVID-19. The governor of West Virginia, for example, noticed residents 35 and under weren't stepping up, so he offered $100 savings bonds to those willing to get their shot(s). And of course, Krispy Kreme is still gifting free donuts to those who show their vaccine card.

Even President Joe Biden recently admitted that it's not easy to inspire skeptical Americans to get vaccinated, but says, "I think, at the end of the day, most people will be convinced by the fact that their failure to get the vaccine may cause other people to get sick, and maybe die."