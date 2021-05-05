This Nutritionist-Approved Hack Makes My Tea Taste Way Better

Don't get me wrong, I am primarily a coffee drinker (check out my nutritionist-approved hack to make pumpkin spice coffee in 30 seconds). That said, there is nothing that helps me feel more relaxed and focused in the afternoon or evening like a hot cup of tea. Tea also has an impressive array of health benefits, like improving your sleep, helping manage diabetes and more. It can even help you out if you are trying to lose or maintain your weight.

My tea of choice is usually hibiscus herbal tea or green tea. One way I easily boost the flavor of my tea without any extra sugar is by adding a slice of ginger while it steeps. I have a mug with an infuser basket that I absolutely love. I can add loose leaf or bagged tea plus the ginger right into the basket, pour the water over it and let it steep as long as I like. Here is an infusing mug from Bed, Bath & Beyond for only $12.99.

