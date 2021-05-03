Ree Drummond Has a Creative Use for Rotisserie Chicken That’s Perfect for Lazy Weeknight Dinners

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Ree Drummond has a lot on her plate these days. Not only is the relatable mom/home cook filming a Food Network show at home, but she's also running her popular food blog, overseeing The Pioneer Woman mercantile store and helping her husband Ladd heal from a bad ranch-related accident. Oh yes, and she joined Ladd to celebrate their daughter's wedding just this weekend!

It's safe to say she doesn't have hours to dedicate to a weeknight dinner. So good thing Drummond has mastered plenty of under-30-minute meals! (Case in point: Drummond has a whole blog series filled with 16-minute recipes.)

On this weekend's new "Hot and Hotter" spicy food-filled episode of The Pioneer Woman, Drummond added to this weeknight dinner recipe collection with her take on a delivery favorite: BBQ Chicken Flatbreads. These are "kind of like little individual pizzas," Drummond explains on the episode, and can be on your table in about 20 minutes—likely much quicker than delivery pizza would arrive.

Start by mixing shredded rotisserie chicken—or leftover chicken would also work great, if you have some on hand!—with a splash of your favorite bottled barbecue sauce (such as Traeger 'Que BBQ Sauce; $9.99 for 16 ounces, Amazon). Then all that's left to do is assemble and bake.

"You can use naan, you can use actual pizza crust, you can use pita—whatever floats your boat," she explains.

Place your flatbread of choice on a sheet pan, add another drizzle of barbecue sauce. Spread that out evenly, leaving a crust around the outside rim, sprinkle the saucy part with shredded provolone cheese and stack the shredded chicken mixture on top. Stack on thinly sliced red onion and a double dose of hot peppers: jarred pickled jalapeños (like Mezzetta Deli-Sliced Tamed Jalapeño Peppers; $2.29 for 16 ounces, Target) and thinly sliced habaneros, with seeds removed to tame the heat a bit, if desired.

"Proceed with caution," Drummond laughs while adding the habaneros to the flatbreads. "These will grow some hair on your chest real quick!"

Bake at 400 degrees until the edges start to brown and the cheese melts.

"It doesn't take long at all," Drummond confirms, just about 10 minutes.