Since "retiring" from work as the First Lady in 2017, Michelle Obama has not slowed down one bit. In fact, the attorney, wife of Barack, mom to Sasha and Malia, Let's Move! founder and healthy eating advocate has picked up speed. She's written a memoir, Becoming (buy it: $11.89 on Amazon), and filmed a corresponding documentary, co-created the media company Higher Ground Productions, and launched a new kids cooking show on Netflix, Waffles + Mochi.

And despite her jam-packed schedule and high-stress and high-profile career, the 57-year-old icon looks about two decades younger than she really is. It's pretty clear she practices what she preaches in terms of eating a well-balanced diet and staying active.

Read on to learn more about how Obama fuels up to keep growing her impressive empire.

What Michelle Obama Eats in a Day

Breakfast

When EatingWell's own former nutrition editor Brierley Horton, RD, had a chance to dine with the current First Lady in 2011, Obama noshed on scrambled eggs, turkey sausage and grapefruit. It's not always all about the protein and produce, though. On special occasions, Obama revealed to The New York Times that she enjoys grits and waffles (fittingly, considering the name of her new TV show!) for her morning meal.

Lunch

Another high-protein pick—a vegetable-rich turkey chili—is a favorite for lunch, Obama told PEOPLE, and chances are, it's served with a salad or some sort of veggies on the side.

"Choosing a healthy diet isn't about deprivation, it's about balance. It's about moderation. Like I tell my kids, as long as you eat fruits and vegetables at every meal, you'll be okay if you have pizza or ice cream every once in a while. The problem is when the treats become the habits," Obama told Everyday Health.

Sometimes, those aforementioned veggies might even come from the White House kitchen garden. Check out this cruciferous care package Obama received in February from the present-day First Lady Jill Biden:

Snacks

On pal Rachael Ray's talk show, Obama shared her top four MVP snacks:

Dinner

Roast chicken and seafood are two dinner staples for Obama, often served with a baked sweet potato, couscous or rice and steamed broccoli or peas. We have a feeling she'd love our Spice-Roasted Chicken & Lemon Potatoes or Herby Mediterranean Fish with Wilted Greens & Mushrooms!

And since pizza is "hands down" her favorite food, Obama told The Hill that she makes it a weekly treat.

"Almost every Friday I'll eat, like, a veggie pizza on wheat," she said. (If you want to follow her lead DIY-style, we can't get enough of this Rainbow Veggie Pizza!)

Obama will sometimes dig in to her runner-up fave food as well: "French fries. I love them. And I'm not afraid to talk about it, because it's important that we realize that healthy eating doesn't have to be an all-or-nothing approach," she revealed to Everyday Health.

It's not just what Obama eats that's important to her; it's also who she cooks and shares a meal with.

"It's a good way to bond... all of our major conversations in our family about rules and life, and ups and downs, happen at dinner. It happens at mealtime," Obama told Food Network.

And with friends, dinner might include an occasional glass of wine.

The Bottom Line