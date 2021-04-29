5 Vegan Jerkies You Should Be Snacking On

Beef jerky is the quintessential on-the-go food, but if you don't eat meat, you don't have to miss out. Whether it's made from vegetables, fruit or a plant-based protein like seitan, these vegan jerkies make a satisfying snack. Check out our list of the tastiest vegan jerkies you can buy. Or, try making your own with our colorful and delicious Beet Jerky recipe. Either way, you'll have a tasty and fun snack!