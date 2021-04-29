5 Vegan Jerkies You Should Be Snacking On

Skip the meat and try these vegan jerkies instead.

Cindy Brzostowski
April 29, 2021
Credit: Ted + Chelsea Cavanaugh / Courtesy of Merchant

Beef jerky is the quintessential on-the-go food, but if you don't eat meat, you don't have to miss out. Whether it's made from vegetables, fruit or a plant-based protein like seitan, these vegan jerkies make a satisfying snack. Check out our list of the tastiest vegan jerkies you can buy. Or, try making your own with our colorful and delicious Beet Jerky recipe. Either way, you'll have a tasty and fun snack!

5 Vegan Jerkies to Snack On

Best Soy Jerky

Credit: Ted + Chelsea Cavanaugh

Primal Strips Vegan Jerky (Hickory Smoked)

This smoky and chewy jerky closely mimics meat.

99cal, 3g sugar (3g added), 10g protein, 1g fiber, 344mg sodium

Best Mushroom Jerky

Credit: Ted + Chelsea Cavanaugh

Pan’s Mushroom Jerky (Zesty Thai)

Made from shiitake mushrooms, these strips pack an umami punch.

130 cal, 7g sugar (7g added), 1g protein, 7g fiber, 260mg sodium

Best Seitan Jerky

Credit: Ted + Chelsea Cavanaugh

Sweet Earth Spicy Kung-Pao Plant-Based Jerky

Seitan’s signature chewy texture makes this pick similar to traditional jerky.

130 cal, 3g sugar (3g added), 13g protein, 0g fiber, 400mg sodium

Best Jackfruit Jerky

Credit: Ted + Chelsea Cavanaugh

Jack & Friends Jackfruit Jerky (Tomato & Poblano Pepper)

Craving a spicy kick? Start here.

80 cal, 4g sugar (0g added), 7g protein, 4g fiber, 470mg sodium

Best Banana Jerky

Credit: Ted + Chelsea Cavanaugh

Wild Joy Goods Banana Jerky (Original)

The banana base makes this snack slightly sweet. 

100 cal, 11g sugar (0g added), 1g protein, 3g fiber, 190mg sodium

This story originally appeared in EatingWell Magazine April 2021.

