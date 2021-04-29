5 Vegan Jerkies You Should Be Snacking On
Skip the meat and try these vegan jerkies instead.
Beef jerky is the quintessential on-the-go food, but if you don't eat meat, you don't have to miss out. Whether it's made from vegetables, fruit or a plant-based protein like seitan, these vegan jerkies make a satisfying snack. Check out our list of the tastiest vegan jerkies you can buy. Or, try making your own with our colorful and delicious Beet Jerky recipe. Either way, you'll have a tasty and fun snack!
5 Vegan Jerkies to Snack On
Best Soy Jerky
Primal Strips Vegan Jerky (Hickory Smoked)
This smoky and chewy jerky closely mimics meat.
99cal, 3g sugar (3g added), 10g protein, 1g fiber, 344mg sodium
Best Mushroom Jerky
Pan’s Mushroom Jerky (Zesty Thai)
Made from shiitake mushrooms, these strips pack an umami punch.
130 cal, 7g sugar (7g added), 1g protein, 7g fiber, 260mg sodium
Best Seitan Jerky
Best Jackfruit Jerky
Best Banana Jerky
Wild Joy Goods Banana Jerky (Original)
The banana base makes this snack slightly sweet.
100 cal, 11g sugar (0g added), 1g protein, 3g fiber, 190mg sodium
This story originally appeared in EatingWell Magazine April 2021.