7 Ina Garten-Approved Mother's Day Gifts You Can Buy Online

Whether the moms in your life are as big of fans of Ina as we are or simply love to cook or entertain, we bet you'll find something that will warm her heart and fit her style here.

Fresh Flowers

A quick scroll through @inagarten's Instagram feed and you'll be clued in that the celebrity chef and cookbook author is a huge fan of her local bouquet boutique Sag Harbor Florist. While they don't ship, another vibrant and totally giftable brand we're obsessed with does: The Bouqs Co. Whether you opt for a classic bouquet, a tropical bouquet, or an ultra bright bouquet, you can't go wrong when it comes to this go-to Mother's Day gift.

You Rock bouquet You Rock Deluxe Bouquet $59 SHOP IT

Oversized XL Giant Martini Cocktail Glass

Inspired by the unforgettable supersized cosmo incident of April 2020, we couldn't resist adding this 25-ounce extra-large cocktail glass to the list! While we recommend she uses it for a display piece or joke rather than actually drinking from, she can write her own rules. Wouldn't this make a fun bowl for big-batch dips or fruit salads, too?

giant martini glass Oversized XL Giant Martini Cocktail Glass -25oz (760ml) $24.99 SHOP IT Amazon

Nielsen-Massey Holiday Flavors Bundle

Ina often recommends using "good" vanilla, which either means the homemade batch she's been adding refilling for decades of THIS brand. This gift set comes with three different recipe-ready extracts: Madagascar bourbon vanilla, pure almond, and pure peppermint.

Callebaut Finest Belgian Semisweet Chocolate Blocks

Instead of a box of chocolates, why not treat mom to a couple bricks of chocolate? That way, she can either chop and mix them into cookies or brownies, or use a peeler to create lovely chocolate shavings to garnish pies, ice cream or even smoothie bowls. Ina digs this 54 ½% cacao style.

Callebaut Finest Belgian Semisweet Chocolate Blocks Callebaut Finest Belgian Semisweet Chocolate Blocks $25.1 SHOP IT Amazon

Le Creuset Cast Iron Dutch Oven

If you've watched an episode of Barefoot Contessa, you've likely seen Ina cook from this beloved oven—or at least have seen it displayed on her stove, as it is 24/7. A roomy Dutch oven is must-have for bakers and savory cooks alike, and might just be something she wouldn't think to splurge on herself. (Psst...if this is a little too spendy, we've tried and loved similar models that run around $70. Check out the best Dutch ovens of 2021.)

le creuset dutch oven Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Round Wide Dutch Oven, 6 3/4-Qt. $249.95 ( $380 save 34% ) SHOP IT Williams Sonoma

Cipriani Food Extra Thin Egg Pappardelle

Ina's adores New York-made noodles from this brand which will ship right to your door. For an Italian food basket, pair this with a bottle of her favorite wine and a jar of homemade marinara (or Ina's fave: Rao's Homemade).

cipriani pasta pappardelle Cipriani Food Extra Thin Egg Pasta, Pappardelle, 250 Gram (Pack of 2) $21.02 SHOP IT Amazon

Modern Comfort Food

No round-up of Ina faves would be complete without a cookbook from the prolific author. This, her newest, is full of delicious ideas for every meal of the day. Get a sneak peek here.