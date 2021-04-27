This Healthy Smoothie Bowl from TikTok Looks and Tastes Just Like Coffee Ice Cream

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Oh what a time to be alive, coffee fans! First came our collection of 12 breakfast recipes perfect for coffee lovers. Then Whipped Coffee Baked Oats burst onto the scene. And now, a 5-minute fast, refreshing and chocolate-flavored smoothie bowl is entering the caffeinated a.m. meal competition—and we're majorly intrigued.

These beautiful bowls are created by TikTok user and Feel Good Foodie blogger Yumna Jawad (who you might remember from her Inside-Out Omelets and Baked Feta and Strawberry Pasta).

"Ain't nobody got time to sit down for a full breakfast everyday! When I know I have a busy morning, I love to put all the ingredients of this Breakfast Coffee Smoothie in a blender at night, store it in the fridge, and then give it a whirl in the morning," she says in her blog post about her Breakfast Coffee Smoothies/Bowls.

Jawad also told us she likes to add instant coffee in her recipe for Chocolate Hazelnut Smoothie Bowls (that delicious-looking recipe pictured above) for a delicious morning pick-me-up. She also tops this version with chopped hazelnuts and chocolate chips for a dessert-like spin.

She explains that juggling a grab-and-go breakfast including a banana, granola bar and travel mug of coffee inspired her to combine all of those elements she loved into one dish. Just pop everything into a blender and give it a whirl in something like this Ninja Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker and Nutrient Extractor (buy it: $99.99 on Amazon). While a scoop of vanilla protein powder is optional, it's a nice way to make this quick and smoothie bowl more of a meal than a snack.

